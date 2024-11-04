Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Actively Recruiting 5-Star WR 'Boobie' Feaster
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted their first recruiting weekend with a game in nearly a month as the team took on UCLA. Many recruits and commits were in attendance as the Huskers fell to the Bruins 27-20.
One of the commits in attendance was Dayton Raiola from Buford High School. Raiola is the brother of current starting QB Dylan Raiola and is from Buford, Georgia. Raiola was the first commit in the 2026 class and is a three-star at this point in his recruitment. After the game, the younger Raiola caught up with HuskerMax.
“The visit was really good. It felt good to be back at my second home and to see everybody,” Raiola said. “The atmosphere was really good. Yes, they lost the game but the fans still show up no matter what.”
Nebraska has continued to recruit Raiola despite his being committed.
“Nebraska is very good overly communicating with me. Sometimes I forget to call their people back just because it feels like I just talked to them but I love that. I’m locked in and I don’t see myself going to visit anywhere else right now,” Raiola said.
Raiola has been doing his own recruiting for the Cornhuskers since committing.
“I was just talking to Boobie Feaster from DeSoto this past weekend and he was a super cool dude. I’m glad I got to connect with him. The message is simply, 'Nebraska is a winning program and they’re on the way back to that, so if you want to be a part of it, come on.'”
Feaster is a five-star wide receiver in the 2027 class. Earlier this fall, Feaster listed LSU, USC, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M as the leaders for his services.
