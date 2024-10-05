All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Ties State Record with 8 Touchdowns Friday

Bishop Neumann's Conor Booth intends to play both football and baseball for Nebraska. On Friday, he tied a state record for individual touchdowns in a game.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football and baseball commit Conor Booth runs with the ball for Bishop Neumann.
Nebraska football and baseball commit Conor Booth runs with the ball for Bishop Neumann. / Riley Hannan, Riley Films
In this story:

Friday was a big night for a Big Red recruit.

Nebraska football commit Conor Booth rattled off eight touchdowns for Bishop Neumann. That total tied the Class C2 record for individual touchdowns in a game in Nebraska.

Booth is now tied with former West Point Central Catholic standout Chris Strehle from 2000 in a game against Winnebago. Strehle enjoyed a successful collegiate career, rushing for 3,066 yards and 21 touchdowns at Midland.

The touchdowns for Booth Friday included runs of 67 yards, 49 yards, 13 yards, 52 yards, and 13 yards.

Finishing with 381 yards on the ground, Booth had 299 yards and five touchdowns at halftime. Bishop Neumann topped No. 5 Malcolm 53-7.

Booth, who also intends to play baseball for the Huskers, is a among the talented names on the Mid-Season Mr. Football Nebraska Watch List from The Jet Award Foundation.

Booth committed to Nebraska in August of 2023. Last week, he confirmed to HuskerMax that his recruitment was entirely shut down.

MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 6 Capsules

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Iowa

MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers

MORE: Nebraska Basketball Offers 4-Star In-State Sharpshooter Jacob Webber

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Recruiting