Nebraska Football Commit Ties State Record with 8 Touchdowns Friday
Friday was a big night for a Big Red recruit.
Nebraska football commit Conor Booth rattled off eight touchdowns for Bishop Neumann. That total tied the Class C2 record for individual touchdowns in a game in Nebraska.
Booth is now tied with former West Point Central Catholic standout Chris Strehle from 2000 in a game against Winnebago. Strehle enjoyed a successful collegiate career, rushing for 3,066 yards and 21 touchdowns at Midland.
The touchdowns for Booth Friday included runs of 67 yards, 49 yards, 13 yards, 52 yards, and 13 yards.
Finishing with 381 yards on the ground, Booth had 299 yards and five touchdowns at halftime. Bishop Neumann topped No. 5 Malcolm 53-7.
Booth, who also intends to play baseball for the Huskers, is a among the talented names on the Mid-Season Mr. Football Nebraska Watch List from The Jet Award Foundation.
Booth committed to Nebraska in August of 2023. Last week, he confirmed to HuskerMax that his recruitment was entirely shut down.
