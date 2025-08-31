Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Impresses in Season Debut
Nebraska fans have been buzzing ever since highly ranked quarterback Trae Taylor verbally committed to the Cornhuskers earlier this year. The excitement only grew louder on Friday when Taylor stepped onto the field for his junior season opener.
Taylor showed exactly why he is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class. With a dazzling performance, he gave Husker Nation a taste of what the future could look like in Lincoln.
Trae Taylor Starts His Junior Year in Style
Taylor wasted no time making an impact in Carmel Catholic’s season opener against Grayslake Central. By halftime, the game was already decided, thanks to his dynamic play. In just over two quarters of action, Taylor completed 12 of 13 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns. He wasn’t just effective through the air, as he also displayed his dual-threat ability with 49 rushing yards on four carries.
Carmel Catholic rolled to a 52-13 victory, and Taylor’s efficient, explosive play was the centerpiece. He left the game early in the third quarter with the win already sealed. However, not before putting up numbers that confirmed why he is among the most talked-about quarterbacks in his class.
Taylor’s performance turned heads on social media as well. Tim Verghese for Rivals shared highlights from the game, pointing out the velocity behind one of Taylor’s touchdown throws.
Under that tweet, he posted another one where he wrote.
By the time Carmel Catholic surged ahead 21-0 with more than two minutes left in the first quarter, Taylor had already made his mark. His ability to command the game so quickly reflects both his talent and his leadership on the field.
Nebraska’s Future with Trae Taylor
Taylor’s hot start builds off an impressive sophomore season in 2024. He threw for 3,061 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 342 yards. Although Carmel Catholic struggled to a 3-6 record that year, Taylor proved he could put up big numbers against tough competition.
For 2025, his goals are clear: improve both his individual performance and his team’s overall record. His opening game suggests he is well on his way to doing both.
Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 185 pounds, Taylor brings the size, arm strength, and mobility that college coaches dream of. His recruiting profile is among the best in the nation, with rankings as high as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 69 overall prospect in the 2027 class.
Taylor verbally committed to Nebraska on May 1, 2025, giving head coach Matt Rhule and his staff one of the crown jewels of their recruiting efforts. Though he cannot officially sign until the early signing period in December 2026, his pledge already represents a massive win for the Cornhuskers’ future.
