Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting 5-Star Tight End Ahmad Hudson
The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently landed their 2027 quarterback when Trae Taylor committed to the Huskers over LSU, Illinois, and many other programs. Since he has joined the class as the first commit, Taylor has been peer recruiting with hopes of more players joining him.
One of the very first people Taylor publicly targeted was Ahmad Hudson. Hudson is a 6-6, 230-pound tight end from Ruston High School in Ruston, Louisiana. Hudson is rated as high as the fifth-best player in the 2027 class and is a five-star prospect who is rated the No. 1 player at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Taylor is playing a huge part already with peer recruiting, as the Huskers have already had their foot in the door with this recruitment.
The Ruston recruit was on campus and had the opportunity to catch up with HuskerMax following his last visit.
"My time in Lincoln was enjoyable," Hudson said. "I met a lot of cool people. It was also a really nice atmosphere. The facilities were nice too. I was able to check out the basketball facilities while I was in town."
Hudson could be a huge addition for the Cornhuskers as 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks gave his honest review on Hudson as a player.
"Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size. Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so.
"Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads. Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
