Steven Sipple on Dylan Raiola's Progress, Mike Ekeler's Plan & More Nebraska Football Insights
Insider from HuskerOnline joins the latest edition of the Carriker Chronicles.
In this story:
Nebraska football insider Steve Sipple of HuskerOnline joins the Carriker Chronicles and shares his unique insights on coach Matt Rhule's year 3, why he expects big things out of quarterback Dylan Raiola, defensive coordinator John Butler's most telling quote of the spring, which offensive position group will make the biggest leap, and Mike Ekeler's plan on special teams! Also, why Steve didn't catch a punt at the Husker Games and how he used to be BIG into horse racing!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
