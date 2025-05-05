How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Creighton: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The late season charge continues for the Nebraska baseball team.
Sandwiched between a number of teams competing for a spot in the Big Ten tournament, the Huskers pulled out a massive series win against Minnesota over the weekend to put itself solo 11th in the conference standings – with the top 12 teams headed to Omaha for a chance to win the automatic NCAA qualifier spot.
A grueling Friday series opener saw NU on the wrong side of the result as the Gopher’s Jake Larson laced the eighth pitch of his at-bat up the middle for a two-run single for a 6-4 Minnesota lead in the 10th. Dylan Carey walked to bring up the tying run for Nebraska, but the Husker bats went down quietly for a 6-4 Gophers win to start the weekend.
It was another tight affair on Saturday as the Gophers shot out to another quick lead with three runs in the first two innings off of starter Ty Horn. Tyler Stone responded in the fourth with a game-tying three-run home run to right center. Robby Bolin gave the Huskers the lead with an RBI double in the fifth inning, but the Gophers answered in the sixth to tie things up again. Locked at four heading into the bottom of the ninth, Bolin played the hero with a game-winning RBI single to give NU a 5-4 win. Tucker Timmerman was masterful in relief, dealing three scoreless innings after taking over for Horn in the seventh.
Sunday saw Minnesota jump out again with two runs in the fifth inning to open the scoring. Carey homered in the sixth to cut the lead in half, but another Gophers’ run pushed the lead back to two. The NU offense finally woke up in the latter stage, exploding for seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings with RBIs coming from Stone, Gabe Swansen, Case Sanderson and Josh Overbeek. Closer Luke Broderick shut the door in the ninth for an 8-3 win and series victory.
With the season winding down, the Huskers partake in their last midweek game of the season taking on in-state rival Creighton for the rubber match of the 2025 series. Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska hosts the Bluejays Tuesday night at Haymarket Park.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (24-24, 11-13 B1G) vs. Creighton (31-13, 12-3 Big East)
- When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Nebraska: LHP Will Walsh (4-6, 5.37 ERA) | CU: RHP Ian Koosman (5-3, 5.40 ERA)
Creighton Series History
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 41-27, but have lost 12 of the last 14 matchups versus the Bluejays.
- Creighton took victory in the first game of the 2025 series 9-5 on April 1, but the Huskers responded with a 6-3 victory in Omaha two weeks later on April 15.
Creighton Scout
Last Season: 35-17 (7-13 Big East, 6th); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Ed Servais (709-418 at Creighton, 22nd Season; 868-505-1 as HC, 30th season)
All-Conference Returners: Kyle Hess, INF, Gr. | Nolan Sailors, OF, Sr.
Key Transfers: Dakota Duffalo, OF, Gr. (Utah) | Matthew Aukerman, RHP, Gr. (Xavier) | Garrett Langrell, RHP, Gr. (Eastern Kentucky) | Nate McHugh, C, Jr. (Boston College) | Joe Hauser, RHP, R-Jr. (Minnesota) | John McDonald, RHP, Soph. (Bossier Parish CC).
Program Outlook: The in-state series has flipped around on Creighton since April began, losing to both Nebraska and Omaha, but that hasn’t deterred the Bluejays who reached the 30-win mark for the third time in four seasons. Sitting at 31-13 heading into Tuesday night, CU leads the Big East by a couple of games with a 12-3 conference record and may well reach its first NCAA Regional since 2019.
Creighton is 11-2 since it last faced Nebraska going unbeaten in Big East play with sweeps over St. John, Villanova and Butler while winning midweek contests against North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Five of those wins have been victories of three runs or less, but the Bluejays are coming off a weekend where they scored 41 runs in three games against Butler.
Nolan Sailors continues to impress at the plate with a .409 average in 171 at-bats. He doesn’t blow you away with power (3 HRs), but he’s quick on the base pads too with a team-high 21 stolen bases. Connor Capece (.359), Matt Scherrman (.302) and Ben North (.299) fuel a lineup that scores over sevens runs per game despite only 36 home runs on the season. A 3.98 team ERA will also play well with seven relievers recording an ERA below four including closer Garrett Langrell with a team-leading 1.73 ERA in 36.1 IP with nine saves.
With both teams hitting their stride in the late stages of the season, Tuesday night could be the best game of the 2025 series between the two rivals. Both teams are nearly identical in midweek contests this year with Nebraska at 7-4 and Creighton at 6-3, so the margins are expected to be tight. With both teams nearly the same in RPI (CU is 60 and NU is 64) this game won’t move the needle as much making this a contest a matter of pride and bragging rights. I’m giving the edge to Nebraska for being at home and finding a way to win consistently over the last month.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.