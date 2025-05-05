Michigan Reportedly Suspending Football Coach Sherrone Moore Two Games, Including at Nebraska
Nebraska football could be opening the 2025 Big Ten Conference against an interim coach.
Multiple reports indicate Michigan is expected to suspend head coach Sherrone Moore for two games this fall as part of self-imposed sanctions by the university. Those sanctions come as part of investigations into the Connor Stalions scouting scandal from 2023 that saw the Wolverines win the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The suspensions are not for the first two games of the season, against New Mexico and at Oklahoma, but rather the third and fourht games of the year. That means Moore would miss a home game with Central Michigan and a road trip to Nebraska.
The NCAA can still place additional penalties on Moore and Michigan. A final resolution is expected before the start of the season.
Moore, an Oklahoma alum, was the offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. That's when former staffer Stalions was first accused of operating an advanced scouting operation that included using family and friends at games videotaping opposing sidelines. Stalions then allegedly used that film to decipher playcalling signals and give Michigan an unfair advantage in their own games.
That potential advantage was mitigated across the country in 2024 with the allowance of coach to helmet communication.
The NCAA cited Michigan for 11 violations in August of 2024, six of which were deemed Level I, the most serious. The two parties have been working toward a resolution.
Moore's part in the investigation, and why he is set to be suspended, goes back to allegations that he deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stallions.
Nebraska and Michigan are set to play Sept. 20 in Memorial Stadium. Before that, the Big Red will have a neutral site game with Cincinnati in Kansas City and a pair of home contests against Akron and Houston Christian.
More From Nebraska on SI
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Creighton: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Elkhorn North Linebacker Jase Reynolds Commits to Nebraska Football
- HuskerMax Today: Another Baseball Series Win, Big Ten Softball Tournament Preview, Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting
- Three Games That Will Define Nebraska’s Season in 2025
- Husker QB Commit Trae Taylor Peer Recruiting 4-Star Edge Zane Rowe
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.