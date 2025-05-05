All Huskers

Michigan Reportedly Suspending Football Coach Sherrone Moore Two Games, Including at Nebraska

An interim coach could be leading the Wolverines against the Huskers in Memorial Stadium this fall.

Kaleb Henry

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore walks off the field after his team's 31-12 loss to Texas at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore walks off the field after his team's 31-12 loss to Texas at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nebraska football could be opening the 2025 Big Ten Conference against an interim coach.

Multiple reports indicate Michigan is expected to suspend head coach Sherrone Moore for two games this fall as part of self-imposed sanctions by the university. Those sanctions come as part of investigations into the Connor Stalions scouting scandal from 2023 that saw the Wolverines win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right.
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right, during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in 2022. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

The suspensions are not for the first two games of the season, against New Mexico and at Oklahoma, but rather the third and fourht games of the year. That means Moore would miss a home game with Central Michigan and a road trip to Nebraska.

The NCAA can still place additional penalties on Moore and Michigan. A final resolution is expected before the start of the season.

Moore, an Oklahoma alum, was the offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. That's when former staffer Stalions was first accused of operating an advanced scouting operation that included using family and friends at games videotaping opposing sidelines. Stalions then allegedly used that film to decipher playcalling signals and give Michigan an unfair advantage in their own games.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore celebrates after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore celebrates after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That potential advantage was mitigated across the country in 2024 with the allowance of coach to helmet communication.

The NCAA cited Michigan for 11 violations in August of 2024, six of which were deemed Level I, the most serious. The two parties have been working toward a resolution.

Moore's part in the investigation, and why he is set to be suspended, goes back to allegations that he deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stallions.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore looks on at a timeout against Ohio State during the first half at Ohio Stadium.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore looks on at a timeout against Ohio State during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska and Michigan are set to play Sept. 20 in Memorial Stadium. Before that, the Big Red will have a neutral site game with Cincinnati in Kansas City and a pair of home contests against Akron and Houston Christian.

