Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Talks Husker Commitment, Peer Recruiting
The Nebraska Cornhuskers picked up the commitment of Trae Taylor last week, who was their No. 1 quarterback target in the 2027 recruiting class. They had been on Taylor since last year, when he visited and had the chance to meet up with the staff and current starting QB Dylan Raiola.
Taylor would pull the trigger and commit to the Huskers on May 1, choosing the Cornhuskers over Illinois, LSU, and many other schools. Following his commitment, Taylor caught up with HuskerMax to detail his decision and talk about his job now that he is in the boat.
“It’s been a little crazy, but I’m loving life, and feeling like the world has been lifted off my shoulder,” Taylor said.
Taylor broke down what it means to him now that he is a Cornhusker commit, even though he's still figuring that part out.
“You know, I really don’t know yet," Taylor said. "I think the more I get to interact with the fan base, I’ll get a better feeling. And in about a week or so, I plan to really start to engage with them.”
Taylor didn’t waste any time peer recruiting as he already has a list of guys he is targeting, such as Jamier Brown, Antayvious Ellis, and Ahmad Hudson, just to name a few.
“Let’s just say about 10 guys on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. You will see me tweet and retweet things about guys. I have a ton of work to do,” Taylor said.
