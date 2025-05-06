All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Talks Husker Commitment, Peer Recruiting

Nebraska Cornhuskers commit Trae Taylor details his commitment and what he is doing for peer recruiting

Caleb Sisk

Nebraska Cornhuskers commit Trae Taylor with glasses on in his media photos with his high school
Nebraska Cornhuskers commit Trae Taylor with glasses on in his media photos with his high school / Trae Taylor
In this story:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers picked up the commitment of Trae Taylor last week, who was their No. 1 quarterback target in the 2027 recruiting class. They had been on Taylor since last year, when he visited and had the chance to meet up with the staff and current starting QB Dylan Raiola.

Taylor would pull the trigger and commit to the Huskers on May 1, choosing the Cornhuskers over Illinois, LSU, and many other schools. Following his commitment, Taylor caught up with HuskerMax to detail his decision and talk about his job now that he is in the boat.

“It’s been a little crazy, but I’m loving life, and feeling like the world has been lifted off my shoulder,” Taylor said.

Taylor broke down what it means to him now that he is a Cornhusker commit, even though he's still figuring that part out.

“You know, I really don’t know yet," Taylor said. "I think the more I get to interact with the fan base, I’ll get a better feeling. And in about a week or so, I plan to really start to engage with them.”

Taylor didn’t waste any time peer recruiting as he already has a list of guys he is targeting, such as Jamier Brown, Antayvious Ellis, and Ahmad Hudson, just to name a few.

“Let’s just say about 10 guys on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. You will see me tweet and retweet things about guys. I have a ton of work to do,” Taylor said.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting