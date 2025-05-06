All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Helps This 4-Star Receiver Consider the Huskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are now running the race better than they were for this top wide receiver in the 2027 class following the commitment of Trae Taylor

Caleb Sisk

Antayvious Ellis following a high school game with Crowley High School in Texas.
A big part of recruiting is adding players to your class who want to help you build a dynasty. You can't build a dynasty without recruiting well, which is something many prospects know.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers landed their priority target at the quarterback position in the 2027 recruiting class with the top Illinois QB in the class and the No. 11 ranked prospect on Rivals, Trae Taylor.

Taylor has been doing some work since joining the Huskers' 2027 recruiting class, but with some players, he didn't even have to start by doing the work.

This was the case with four-star and No. 62 overall prospect in the 2027 class from Crowley High School in Texas, Antayvious Ellis. Ellis is one of the prime targets in the class for many teams, including Texas, Oklahoma State, and many more, who view Ellis as one of the best players in the class as a whole. Following Taylor's commitment to Nebraska, the Cornhuskers could very well be in the race more than they were beforehand.

This wasn't something that Ellis was shutting down either, as he made sure to show his interest in multiple X posts.

