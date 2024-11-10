All Huskers

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2025 3-Star WR Bryson Hayes Flips Commitment to Kansas

Nebraska football lost a recruit on Saturday as three-star wide receiver Bryson Hayes flipped his commitment to Kansas.

Kaleb Henry

2025 WR Bryson Hayes in Husker gear during a visit to Lincoln. On Saturday, Hayes flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Kansas.
2025 WR Bryson Hayes in Husker gear during a visit to Lincoln. On Saturday, Hayes flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Kansas. / @bryson_hayes_
In this story:

Nebraska football has lost a recruit.

Three-star wide receiver Bryson Hayes has flipped his commitment to Kansas. The Maize, Kansas, product becomes the highest-ranked wideout for the Jayhawks in the 2025 class.

Hayes had been committed to Nebraska since June. On social media, Hayes wrong, "Blessed to be a part of the Husker family!"

The Huskers are now at 19 commitments for the 2025 class. NU has a pair of incoming three-star wide receivers still in the class: Tanner Terch from Littleton, Colorado, and Jackson Carpenter from Lincoln, Nebraska.

NU is also still chasing four-star wideout Michael Terry III out of Texas.

MORE: Late Run Pushes No. 23 Nebraska Women's Basketball Past Southeastern Louisiana

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 11 Capsules

MORE: Jeremy Pernell: Is a Staff Shakeup on the Horizon for Nebraska?

MORE: Nebraska Wrestling Opens Season with Win Over Utah Valley, 32-7

MORE: Gallery: Husker Wrestling Trounces Utah Valley State in Season Opener

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Recruiting