Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2025 3-Star WR Bryson Hayes Flips Commitment to Kansas
Nebraska football has lost a recruit.
Three-star wide receiver Bryson Hayes has flipped his commitment to Kansas. The Maize, Kansas, product becomes the highest-ranked wideout for the Jayhawks in the 2025 class.
Hayes had been committed to Nebraska since June. On social media, Hayes wrong, "Blessed to be a part of the Husker family!"
The Huskers are now at 19 commitments for the 2025 class. NU has a pair of incoming three-star wide receivers still in the class: Tanner Terch from Littleton, Colorado, and Jackson Carpenter from Lincoln, Nebraska.
NU is also still chasing four-star wideout Michael Terry III out of Texas.
MORE: Late Run Pushes No. 23 Nebraska Women's Basketball Past Southeastern Louisiana
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 11 Capsules
MORE: Jeremy Pernell: Is a Staff Shakeup on the Horizon for Nebraska?
MORE: Nebraska Wrestling Opens Season with Win Over Utah Valley, 32-7
MORE: Gallery: Husker Wrestling Trounces Utah Valley State in Season Opener
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.