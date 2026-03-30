Nebraska Football Secures an Official Visit Date for 2027's No. 7 Safety Prospect

The No. 7 safety prospect in the 2027 class has locked in his official visit date with the Huskers, which is set for early June.

Joining a group of six other recruits within the same cycle over the weekend of June 5, Corey Hadley Jr. to Nebraska appears to be heating up. Having already taken four unofficial visits to campus in the past, the Big Red will have its chance to seal the deal in the coming months.

Here's everything you need to know about the four-star prospect from Sandy Creek (GA).

Visit Date Set

Hadley Jr. is no stranger to Lincoln, Nebraska. In fact, the 6-1, 180-pounder has already visited campus several times. With the first being in April of last year, the budding star of a defensive back returned to NU again in the summer and fall of 2025 as well.

His latest visit occurred earlier this month, which included watching the Big Red during a practice this spring. Announced on Sunday, Hadley Jr. is set to return for his fifth time in early June.

Nebraska seems to be leading the pack in terms of visits. While the Huskers are preparing for visit No. 5, no other program has hosted the safety more than two times to date. With a sizeable lead in terms of time on campus, all signs indicate the Big Red are out in front for his eventual commitment later this year. Though maintaining that momentum against schools in SEC country will be no small task.

Other Schools in Hadley's Recruitment

As far as prediction metrics go, On3 has the Huskers and defensive backs coach Addison Williams in the driver's seat. Still, programs like Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and many more roam.

For Hadley, he'll have a busy three-week stretch directly following the end of his junior year. Beginning with a visit to Starkville, the four-star will visit Mississippi State over the weekend of May 28 for an official visit. The weekend after that, he'll travel to Lincoln to do the same. Then, his current summer visit slate will end in Atlanta when he takes yet another official visit to Georgia Tech on June 12.

For the Huskers, they won't be the last school Hadley visits. Even so, the apparent lead they've already built up will be hard to surpass. With NU's 2027 class already ranked within the top 10, adding the blue-chip defensive back would almost certainly see it climb even higher.

Nebraska's 2027 Class to Date

With seven verbal commitments in hand, Nebraska's class is currently ranked No. 10 nationally. As impressive as it is, they've actually lost momentum in recent months. Once ranked as high as sixth, adding Hadley to the group would help build back towards that mark.

After seeing a duo of committed recruits opt to transfer in-state for their final year of high school ball, the Huskers' class is largely centered around Nebraska prospects. Four of the seven verbal pledges will finish their prep careers playing in the Omaha metro area. Even with a local lean, NU's staff has put themselves in contention for several of the top recruits nationally as well.

As of March 30, the Huskers already have 19 official visits set for recruits in the 2027 class. Of that group, seven of them are defensive backs, which means Hadley will have plenty of potential teammates in Lincoln around the same time. The only defensive back currently committed is Tory Pittman III, who also plays safety.

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Husker's Safety Outlook Following 2026

Eight Nebraska defensive backs are listed as safeties heading into 2026, with two of them set to exhaust their eligibility following the fall. For a player like Hadley, that means playing time will be up for grabs, were he to join NU's 2027 recruiting haul.

Likely starters include SDSU transfer Dwayne McDougle and Jamir Conn, who was retained over the offseason. Those also in contention for playing time are juniors Jasin Shiggs and Justyn Rhett, as well as sophomores Caleb Benning and Rex Guthrie.

Regardless of six players eligible to return in 2027, Hadley would quickly become one of the most high-profile former recruits of the group. Without anointing him just yet, the path to see the field early is definitely there.

Safeties on Nebraska Roster:

RFr: Tanner Terch So: Caleb Benning So: Rex Guthrie So: Thomas D’Onofrio Jr: Jasin Shiggs Jr: Justyn Rhett Sr: Jamir Conn Sr: Dwayne McDougle

Others Visiting on June 5

Hadley will be one of seven recruits who have scheduled official visits over the weekend of June 5. Joining him are five other defensive prospects and an interior offensive lineman.

During his trip, the four-star safety will be joined by three cornerbacks of the same stature. Juju Johnson is the most notable, regarded as the No. 8 CB in the class. Also scheduled are Jailen Hill (No. 25 CB) and Bryce Williams (No. 36 CB).

The other two defenders are a pair of three-star interior defensive linemen. Errol Demontagnac (No. 76 DL), who was on campus during NU's spring game on Saturday, is set to make a return. Accompanying him is Zai'Vion Meads (No. 86 DL), who will be on campus for the second time.

What Happens Between Now and June?

The Huskers just wrapped up spring practices, which means the coaches can once again hit the road. For players, conditioning and recovery will round out the semester before summer workouts begin.

With Hadley being a clear priority within the class, expect Addison Williams and new safeties coach Tyler Yelk to continue consistent contact until his visit date arrives. The Big Red has a long list of names on its recruiting board at defensive back, but adding a versatile playmaker like Hadley, who can move along the third line of defense, is something they adamantly want to do.

Expect plenty of recruiting coverage following a busy month of June, including several additions to the official visitors list during that month as well. Until then, the staff continues to do the things that got them into this position, but don't be surprised if Hadley joins the class in the coming months. Williams has shown he's a capable recruiter since joining Matt Rhule's staff, and adding yet another blue-chipper to his ranks is not out of line.