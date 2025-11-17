Nebraska Football Loses 2026 Commitment
Less than five months after committing to Nebraska football, an offensive lineman is no longer planning to become a Cornhusker.
Leon Noil Jr., a 2026 inside offensive lineman, has decommitted from Nebraska. He had committed to NU back in June.
The 6-foot-5 New Orleans product was rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. That outlet ranked him as the No. 924 prospect in the nation, No. 74 inside offensive lineman in the class, and No. 29 player in Louisiana.
Prior to committing to Nebraska, his other finalists were Baylor and Mississippi State. His offer list also includes Houston, UCF, Missouri, and Ole Miss, among others.
Nebraska's 2026 Class
The 2026 class was already one that looked shaky from the outside.
Nebraska is now down to 10 commits in the group. The class is led by four-star cornerback Danny Odem and four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma.
The rest of the class is rated as three-stars by the 247Sports Composite. Those commits include wide receiver Nalin Scott, wide receiver Larry Miles, tight end Luke Sorensen, running back Jamal Rule, inside offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive tackle Rex Waterman, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.
The news of Noil's decommitment comes within a couple of days of Odem shutting down his recruitment, solidifying the top of the class.
Where the Class Ranks
Nebraska's 2026 class was already at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference and outside of the top 60 in the nation by the two major recruiting services. Those ranks just took a hit with a decommit for the small class.
The 247Sports Composite has Nebraska at No. 91 in the nation. The Rivals Industry Ranking is kinder, with the Big Red at 73. Both list NU as last in the Big Ten.
The 2027 Class is Making Up the Difference
Fortunately for Matt Rhule and company, the 2027 class is full of heavy hitters already.
Omaha Central athlete Tory Pittman III leads the way as a five-star prospect. The top player in the state of Nebraska, Pittman committed last month.
A couple of months ago, another Omaha product made his commitment. Three-star Matt Erickson out of Millard South is set to follow in his father's footsteps in playing for Nebraska.
The first commit for the class came back in May. Four-star quarterback Trae Taylor has been the face of the class for several months, aiding the coaching staff in peer recruiting.
Earlier this month, four-star wide receiver Antayvious Ellis from Texas committed to the Huskers. The latest commit before Ellis was four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins in September.
2027 Class Rankings
Where the 2026 class is near the bottom of the Big Ten and way down the list nationally, the 2027 group is among the best in the country.
The 247Sports Composite ranks Nebraska No. 5, behind Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. The Rivals Industry Ranks places NU in that same spot, trailing Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.
