Nebraska Football Offers 2027 3-Star CB Nathaniel Mensah
Nebraska football wasn't wasting time with camps and visits in June.
The Huskers offered a number of prospects that made the trip to Lincoln, including Nathaniel Mensah. The three-star cornerback plays at Rancho Cucamonga High School in California.
What makes Nathaniel Mensah stand out?
He’s got the size (6-foot-2), length, and ball skills that college coaches drool over. As a sophomore last season, Mensah made varsity look easy, tallying 24 tackles, three interceptions, and four pass breakups in limited action.
Now entering his junior year, Mensah’s already picked up offers from Arizona, Auburn, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, and, of course, Nebraska.
Mensah visited Lincoln earlier this month and left with an offer. He toured the facilities, met the coaches, and got a firsthand taste of what the Husker program is building. The staff made a clear impression. And in today’s recruiting climate, getting a player on campus this early is huge.
Why This Matters for Nebraska?
For a long time, Nebraska football lived and died by its Midwestern roots. But as recruiting has evolved and as geography has become less of a limitation, the Huskers have adjusted. California, Texas, Georgia, and Florida are battleground states now. The programs that land national talent are the ones that win big in the Big Ten and beyond.
Rancho Cucamonga High, where Mensah plays, has been a consistent producer of Division I talent. And when Nebraska shows love to a sophomore cornerback in that environment, it sends a message. Not just to Mensah, but to teammates, coaches, and the entire region: we’re serious about California.
So what exactly does Nebraska see in Mensah? A ton. For starters, he’s long and rangy, the kind of frame that Big Ten secondaries are built on. He’s fluid in coverage, tracks the ball like a receiver, and doesn’t shy away from contact. His football IQ already shows up on film, especially in his ability to bait throws and anticipate routes.
He’s still raw, sure. But the upside is massive. With two full years left before he signs anywhere, the trajectory here is all about growth, both physical and technical. And you can bet Nebraska will be watching every step.
If the Huskers can stay in the mix as Mensah’s recruitment heats up, they’ll have a shot at landing a high-upside defender who fits exactly what the Big Ten demands: size, length, and versatility. Expect more visits. Expect more contact. And yes, expect more offers from other Power Four schools.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.