Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 WR Commits to Huskers
Nebraska football's 2026 class of recruits is off and rolling.
Just a couple weeks after quarterback Dayton Raiola committed to the Huskers, one of his future targets is saying he'll play in Lincoln too. Three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte committed to Nebraska Sunday evening.
Bonwell-Witte is a three-star prospect by Rivals. The other major recruiting sites have yet to give him a rating.
Out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bonwell-Witte picked the Huskers over Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma. The 6-2, 190-pound commit plays at Washington High School.
Bonwell-Witte was in Lincoln for Nebraska's win over Rutgers Saturday. The junior is rehabbing from a knee injury suffered earlier this fall.
