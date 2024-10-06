All Huskers

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 WR Commits to Huskers

Nebraska football's Matt Rhule and company picked up the commitment from a 2026 wide receiver Sunday evening. Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte says he wants to be Husker.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football recruit Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte (center) during his visit to Lincoln.
Nebraska football recruit Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte (center) during his visit to Lincoln.
In this story:

Nebraska football's 2026 class of recruits is off and rolling.

Just a couple weeks after quarterback Dayton Raiola committed to the Huskers, one of his future targets is saying he'll play in Lincoln too. Three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte committed to Nebraska Sunday evening.

Bonwell-Witte is a three-star prospect by Rivals. The other major recruiting sites have yet to give him a rating.

Out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bonwell-Witte picked the Huskers over Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma. The 6-2, 190-pound commit plays at Washington High School.

Bonwell-Witte was in Lincoln for Nebraska's win over Rutgers Saturday. The junior is rehabbing from a knee injury suffered earlier this fall.

