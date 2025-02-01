Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 Athlete John Johnson Recaps His Husker Offer
Nebraska football is looking for talented athletes.
The Huskers extended an offer last month to John Johnson. The New Orleans prospect plays quarterback and defensive back.
Rivals rates Johnson as a three-star quarterback. Johnson stands in at 6-feet, 180 pounds and plays for Edna Karr High School.
Johnson caught up with HuskerMax following his Husker offer.
"The Nebraska offer means a lot," Johnson said. The program has a lot of history of guys coming from the south and contributing. Guys like QB Tommie Frazier, RB Ameer Abdullah, and more."
The offer to Johnson came from Phil Simpson, the new outside linebackers coach.
"Coach Phillip Simpson offered me. His message was that he wanted to bring the most dynamic C/O 2026 Athlete from Louisiana up to Nebraska," Johnson said.
Johnson's recruitment continue with some southern schools involved, but Johnson is particularly interested in the Huskers at this point.
"I'm excited about all the offers but I am definitely looking forward to checking out Nebraska," Johnson said.
