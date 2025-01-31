Nebrasketball Brunch Show: The Losing Streak is Over...What Happens Now?
Barely 12 hours after finishing up the postgame show, Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry are back on the air for the Nebrasketball Brunch Show.
In this story:
Barely 12 hours after finishing up the postgame show, Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry are back on the air for the Nebrasketball Brunch Show. They put a bow on the win over Illinois and look ahead to what's next.
Watch the episode below, and join the guys at 11 a.m. CST every Friday throughout the season.
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.
MORE: The Stretch Big: Nebraskall Upsets No. 18 Illinois in Overtime
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Ends the Six-Game Losing Streak in Overtime Win Over No. 18 Illinois
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Snaps Losing Streak, Upsets No. 18 Illinois
MORE: Nebraska Football Tight End Heinrich Haarberg Claims Dunk Contest Victory
MORE: John Cook, Dani Busboom Kelly Recognized During Nebrasketball Game
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified