Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Top Teams Will Be Tested Again
The Big Ten conference continues to deliver high-stakes basketball as teams battle for positioning in the standings and prepare for the postseason. This weekend features three compelling matchups that highlight the depth and competitiveness of the league. Here’s a closer look at the games you won’t want to miss.
Indiana at No. 10 Purdue
The Hoosiers travel to face the No. 10 Boilermakers in a rivalry game that always delivers intensity. Purdue is coming off a dominant 91-64 victory over Michigan, fueled by a standout 24-point performance from Braden Smith. The Boilermakers have been nearly unbeatable at home this season, boasting a 10-1 record at Mackey Arena.
Indiana, meanwhile, has been inconsistent in conference play but remains a dangerous opponent. The Hoosiers shoot 46.4% from the field, which could test Purdue’s stout defense. Keep an eye on Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn, who has been a consistent force with 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and Indiana’s ability to counter Purdue’s offensive efficiency.
No. 17 Wisconsin at Northwestern
The No. 17 Badgers head to Evanston to take on the Wildcats in a game that could have significant implications for both teams. Wisconsin has been solid in conference play, leaning on their disciplined defense and ability to control the boards.
Northwestern, despite a challenging conference record, has been strong at home, going 10-2 in Evanston. The Wildcats are led by Nick Martinelli, who averages 19.6 points per game. Northwestern’s ability to make shots will be tested against a Wisconsin defense that allows just 41.5% shooting.
No. 7 Michigan State at USC
The No. 7 Spartans look to maintain their perfect conference record as they travel to face the Trojans. Michigan State has been one of the most dominant teams in the Big Ten this season, averaging 81.3 points per game while outscoring opponents by an impressive 14.1 points per contest.
USC, on the other hand, has struggled to find consistency. The Trojans are led by Desmond Claude, who averages 16.1 points per game and shoots exactly 50% from the floor. USC’s ability to compete with Michigan State will hinge on their defense, as the Spartans average 8.5 more points per game than the Trojans typically allow.
