Andi Jackson Out, Taylor Landfair to Start Again for Nebraska Volleyball
A return home to the Bob Devaney Sports Center will begin the same way as the weekday trip to Champagne, Ill. did on Thursday night for Nebraska volleyball - without Andi Jackson.
The budding sophomore missed the Oct. 3 victory over Illinois due to an undisclosed injury. Nearly 50 minutes prior to tip-off of the Huskers home matchup against Iowa, Jackson has been reported by multiple outlets as unavailble again for the Big Red.
The news was first presented on the Huskers Radio Network pregame show with John Baylor and Lauren Cook West, as the injury has been announced as "day-to-day" but without context of the injury itself. The Colorado native was an AVCA All-Region team member her freshman season, while also garnering second-team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten freshman team recognition in 2023.
Jackson has been one of the lethal threats to Nebraska's potent start, aiding the No. 2 Huskers with 117 kills and a .475 hitting percentage, good for sixth in the country and second in the Big Ten Conference. Her inside presence has aided the Huskers to sitting 11th in the country in total hitting percentage.
In Jackson's absence, San Diego transfer Leyla Blackwell will receive her second start of the season. Blackwell had six kills in her appearnce on Thursday night.
Additionally, Taylor Landfair will start at the outside hitter spot likely opposite Harper Murray for a second straight contest. The Minnesota transfer had eight kills in three sets against Illinois, and has 49 total kilss on the season with a .336 hitting percentage. Landfair had a breakout performance to open Big Ten play nearly ten days ago against UCLA, coming off the bench with a season-high 13 kills.
Nebraska battles the 8-7 Hawkeyes at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 2 PM CDT with television coverage on Nebraska Public Media. The Huskers hope to get Jackson returned prior to a tough home tilt with No. 10 Purdue on Friday night in Lincoln.