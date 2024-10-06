All Huskers

Nebraska Football Continues to Receive Votes in Coaches, AP Polls

Nebraska football is snubbed from a top 25 rating in both the USA Today Coaches and Associated Press polls, becoming the second-highest team to receive votes in each poll behind conference foe USC.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) and tight end Ian Flynt (47) celebrate after a fake punt against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) and tight end Ian Flynt (47) celebrate after a fake punt against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska football continues to receive love from both the top 25 polls heading into their bye week.

After securing a 14-7 win in a rock fight contest against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon, the Huskers remain unranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll and in the Associated Press Top 25. Nebraska had been receiving votes in both polls prior to their victory over the Scarlet Knights in week six. Per the polls last week, the Huskers had been unofficially 36th with 12 points, moving to 27th with 68 total points this week in the coaches poll. Nebraska is 27th in the AP Poll.

The Huskers (5-1, 2-1 B1G) continue their streak of receiving votes in each poll this season, including the preseason polls. Nebraska peaked at No. 22 after its 34-3 victory over Northern Iowa in week three, and will now be unranked for four weeks of the season.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) drops back to pass against the Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) drops back to pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Big Red's next foe following their Oct. 12 bye week is a road tilt at No. 20/18 Indiana. The Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 B1G) are off to a historic start under new coach Curt Cignetti, arriving to their unblemished mark with a 41-24 road win at Northwestern Saturday. The Hoosiers first entered the polls following their Sept. 28 win over Maryland. IU is also on a bye prior to their home tilt with the Huskers.

The Big Ten Conference continues to be one of the top conferences in college football - even after a rough-and-tough weekend for the top teams in the sport. Four of the top 11 schools in the Associated Press rankings dropped to unranked foes: No. 1 Alabama fell to Vanderbilt, No. 4 Tennessee lost at Arkansas, No. 10 Michigan dropped at Washington, and No. 11 USC fell at Minnesota. No. 9 Missouri was also blown out by No. 25 Texas A&M 41-10.

Despite the two losses by conference teams in the top 25, the Big Ten remained strong with six teams in the Coaches poll top 25 and six in the AP poll. Ohio State (No. 2 Coaches / No. 2 AP) leads the way in the conference while Oregon (No. 3 Coaches / No. 3 AP) and Penn State (No. 5 Coaches / No. 5 AP) jumped up following the boatload of upsets. Indiana (No. 20 Coaches / No.18 AP), Michigan (No. 21 Coaches / No. 24 AP), and Illinois (No. 23 Coaches / 23 AP) remained in the top 25. USC fell out of the coaches and AP polls after their stunning 24-17 loss in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Ethan Robinson (2) celebrates his fumble recovery against the USC Trojans
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Ethan Robinson (2) celebrates his fumble recovery against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Southeastern Conference features the top overall team in Texas, and holds nine of the 25 spots in the coaches poll. The SEC also includes nine in the AP poll. The ACC has four teams included, while the BIg 12 three programs. Boise State is the highest rated non-Power four conference program at No. 22 in the coaches and No. 17 by the Associated Press.

Nebraska will rest on their bye week this week before battling Indiana on Oct. 19 in Bloomington. The kickoff time and television designation have yet to be announced.

Austin Jacobsen
Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

