Nebraska Football Recruiting: Millard West 2027 OT Matt Erickson Recaps Weekend, Future Visit Plans
Nebraska football is wrapping up the 2025 class and looking at the next crop with the 2026s, but a talented in-state 2027 prospect was on campus for the Colorado game.
Millard West sophomore Matt Erickson is one of the top propsects in the state for his class. The 6-8, 280-pound offensive lineman caught up with with HuskerMax on his weekend visit.
“I had an incredible time visiting Nebraska for the Colorado game,“ Erickson said. “The atmosphere in Memorial Stadium was electric, and the passion of the fans was unmatched. I continue to be impressed by the coaching staff and the team’s energy. It definitely gave me a strong sense of how special it would be to play there.
“The fans are always so positive with the recruits and are excited about having us at the games. I heard a lot of 'commit tomorrow!' comments from the fans as we walked around.”
Echoing another visitor from the weekend, four-star linebacker and Alabama commit Dawson Merritt, Erickson said the moment lived up to the hype.
“This visit exceeded my expectations,“ Erickson said. “I knew it was going to be loud and everyone would be hyped, but there was no way of knowing just how energized the stadium would be.
“It's always awesome getting to talk to the coaches before the game starts, but getting to be in the locker room to celebrate with the players after that win was something that got me even more excited about the future of Husker football!”
Erickson said the Husker program “stands out above other programs for so many reasons.“
“The fan support at Memorial Stadium is unparalleled, creating one of the most intense and exciting game-day atmospheres,“ Erickson said. “The two things that stand out the most to me are Coach (Matt) Rhule and Coach (Donovan) Raiola’s commitment to developing players and the importance of a strong, family-like team culture. You can feel it every time you talk to the coaches and the players.”
While in Lincoln, Erickson caught up with a number of other recruits.
“I always enjoy getting to talk to other local recruits that I see often and get to play against, but it’s also awesome that I have the opportunity to meet other recruits,“ Erickson said. “This weekend, I was able to talk to Jackson Cantwell. I was really looking forward to meeting him because I’ve been following his career in the shot put as well as football.“
Erickson was also able to meet past Huskers (and one Michigan guy).
“The football department always does a great job putting on the game day events,“ Erickson said. “It was a lot of fun talking to Eric Crouch, Will Compton, and Taylor Lewan before the game as well.”
A perk of being just up the road from Lincoln, Erickson would like to be at Memorial Stadium for every game the rest of the season.
“I will be at every home game Nebraska invites me to,“ Erickson said. “Right now, I don’t have any other visits planned with other schools, but I’m looking forward to future opportunities.”
MORE: SMQ Reviews Nebraska Football's Epic Beatdown of the Colorado Buffaloes, 28-10
MORE: Alabama 4-Star LB Commit: Nebraska Recruiting Visit 'Exceeded Expectations'
MORE: Tales From South Stadium: Attendance Streaks, Family, and Nebraska Football
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Creighton
MORE: Despite Impressive Win, Matt Rhule Says There's Lots for Nebraska to Fix
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.