Husker Games; Ty Robinson & Thomas Fidone Drafted; Shedeur Sanders Falls
Adam Carriker weighs in on Saturday's Nebraska football developments in LIncoln and Green Bay
In this story:
Adam Carriker had a first-hand look at the Husker Games, which included a QB throwing competition, fastest man competition, strongest man competition, kicking competitions, top media members attempting to catch punts, with former Nebraska football legends and current Huskers competing with and against each other! Also, Ty Robinson and Thomas Fidone get drafted. Finally, Shedeur Sanders falls.
