Nebraska Football Target Ryan Mosley Commits to Georgia Bulldogs
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have done an amazing job when it comes to putting themselves in a position to land the best of the best players across the country and at a number of different positions. While the Huskers typically do a good job inside the state of Nebraska, they have also started to recruit well down south, and in the state of Georgia in particular.
Some of the better recruits in recent times that the Huskers have landed include Dylan Raiola and Dayton Raiola, who both played high school in the state of Georgia. This has helped create a pipeline in the peach state for many recruits, including one of the state's best wide receivers. That wide receiver is Carrollton High School standout and primary target for No. 1 quarterback prospect Julian Lewis, Ryan Mosley.
Mosley is rated as a four-star and ranks as high as the 182nd player in the nation. Mosley has been targeted by many of the nation's top schools, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and many more, but the talented prospect committed on Wednesday and will be attending none of those schools.
Mosley announced on Wednesday that he would be staying inside the state of Georgia as he committed to the in-state Bulldogs. Mosley is what many would consider a reliable outside receiver that will bring a lot to the Georgia Bulldogs class. He is the 9th highest rated commit in the class, but is the third wide receiver to commit to the Bulldogs.
Mosley has the potential to be the most underrated player in the state of Georgia out of the 2026 recruiting class, as he was one of, if not the biggest, wide receiver prospect and target for the Cornhuskers on the board at this time. He was originally slated for an official visit with the Huskers; however, considering he just committed it is very possible that he will no longer take that visit.
The Cornhuskers will now turn their focus to other players at the wide receiver position, as they currently have four commits, and only one being a wide receiver.
