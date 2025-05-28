All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Unveils Full 2025 Schedule

The Huskers will play 17 matches in Lincoln this fall, facing the likes of Pittsburgh, Stanford, Penn State and more

Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a kill with Bergen Reilly (2).
Moments after the Big Ten Conference revealed the league volleyball schedule for this fall, Nebraska unveiled its full slate.

The Huskers have 20 Big Ten matches after 10 nonconference contests. Nebraska opens with the AVCA First Serve Showcast at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Pittsburgh and Stanford.

The only road non-con matches are in Nashville at Lipscomb (Aug. 29) and against Kentucky (Aug. 31, Broadway Block Party), as well as Sept. 16 at Creighton. The first away match in Big Ten play is at defending national champion Penn State on Oct. 3, with the Nittany Lions returning to Lincoln on Black Friday.

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace.
Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Other home matches for the Big Red in the non-conference include California, Utah, and Arizona. The regular-season finale is against Ohio State on Nov. 29.

Prior to the season, Nebraska will have its annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will also hold an Alumni Match at the Devaney Center on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Nebraska is coming off of a 33-3 season in which the Huskers finished as co-Big Ten Champions. Just a few months ago, head coach John Cook retired and was promptly replaced by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.

The full schedule is below.

Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule
2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule / Nebraska Athletics
  • Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage
  • Aug. 16 Alumni Match
  • Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
  • Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
  • Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
  • Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville)
  • Sept. 5 vs. Wright State
  • Sept. 7 vs. California
  • Sept. 12 vs. Utah
  • Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
  • Sept. 16 at Creighton
  • Sept. 20 vs. Arizona
  • Sept. 24 vs Michigan
  • Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
  • Oct. 3 at Penn State
  • Oct. 4 at Rutgers
  • Oct. 10 vs. Washington
  • Oct. 12 at Purdue
  • Oct. 17 at Michigan State
  • Oct. 19 at Michigan
  • Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
  • Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
  • Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
  • Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
  • Nov. 8 at Minnesota
  • Nov. 14 at UCLA
  • Nov. 15 at USC
  • Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
  • Nov. 22 at Indiana
  • Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
  • Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State

Home matches are bolded.

