Big Ten Conference Reveals 2025 Volleyball Schedule

The Huskers open at home against Michigan and get Penn State at John Cook Arena on Black Friday.

Kaleb Henry

Harper Murray (27) smiles along with her teammates after the Huskers’ first point of the spring match.
Harper Murray (27) smiles along with her teammates after the Huskers’ first point of the spring match. / Amarillo Mullen
The 2025 Big Ten Volleyball schedule is here.

The league had previously announced matchups for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the schedule with dates was revealed.

Coach Busboom Kelly smiles after a rally on the court.
Coach Busboom Kelly smiles after a rally on the court. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska opens Big Ten play with a pair of home games against Michigan (Sept. 24) and Maryland (Sept. 27). The first road match will be at defending national champin Penn State on Oct. 3, with the Nittany Lions returning to Lincoln on Nov. 28.

For the first time since 2018, Nebraska will not host Wisconsin for a volleyball match. The Huskers head to Madison on Oct. 31.

Note: There was not a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NU's West Coast road trip will be to Los Angeles in mid-November, taking on UCLA on Nov. 14 and USC on Nov. 15. The Big Red will close out the regular season with a home match against Ohio State on Nov. 29.

Bergen Reilly (2) points to Harper Murray (27) after Murray's first ace of the game.
Bergen Reilly (2) points to Harper Murray (27) after Murray's first ace of the game. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska is coming off of a 33-3 season in which the Huskers finished as co-Big Ten Champions. Just a few months ago, head coach John Cook retired and was promptly replaced by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.

"Dani Busboom Kelly bleeds Huskers," Big Ten analyst Emily Ehman said on B1G Today. "With the returners that she's handed, this is a team that I would be shocked if they didn't win at least a Big Ten title if not the national championship."

The season will begin with a pair of matches in the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln against Pittsburgh and Stanford.

The known schedule, including a few non-conference games, is below.

Nebraska volleyball's 2025 Big Ten Conference schedule.
Nebraska volleyball's 2025 Big Ten Conference schedule. / Big Ten Network

Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
  • Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
  • Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville)
  • Sept. 24 vs Michigan
  • Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
  • Oct. 3 at Penn State
  • Oct. 4 at Rutgers
  • Oct. 10 vs. Washington
  • Oct. 12 at Purdue
  • Oct. 17 at Michigan State
  • Oct. 19 at Michigan
  • Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
  • Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
  • Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
  • Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
  • Nov. 8 at Minnesota
  • Nov. 14 at UCLA
  • Nov. 15 at USC
  • Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
  • Nov. 22 at Indiana
  • Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
  • Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State

Home games are bolded.

