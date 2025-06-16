Nebraska Football Wraps Up Huge Recruiting Weekend
A second weekend with double-digit visitors has Nebraska football looking at a big June for recruiting.
The Huskers had several prospects on campus this past weekend. Below are the stats, facts, and measurables you need to know about the players that were in Lincoln over the last couple of days.
Valdin Sone is carrying "must-have" status for the Huskers. He is a four-star defensive lineman out of Dyke, Virginia. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound prospect, originally from Sweeden, began his high school career as an offensive tackle before switching over to the defensive side of the ball. That move has worked to Sone's benefit. Though he's only played American football for a handful of years, Sone is a well-sought after prospect in the 2026 class and was surely someone Nebraska attempted to lock down over the weekend.
Next up is four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas out of Cypress, Texas. Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect, is currently ranked as a top 300 recruit (18th-ranked linebacker) in the 2026 class. With length and size to match, Thomas will bring his versatile and athletic capabilities to whichever program he ends up choosing. Nebraska, currently in the mix with schools including Texas, Michigan, and North Carolina, hoped to impress Thomas enough over the weekend to eventually lead to a commitment over the coming months.
Jacob Eberhart is yet another player the Huskers are courting out of the St. Louis area. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete is exactly what you'd expect out of a positionless recruit in the 2026 class, simply because he can do it all. A big-bodied receiver, Eberhart has shown the ability to grab 50-50 balls at a high clip throughout his high school career, and after watching his film, he also possesses the field-vision and breakaway speed to take a screen pass to the house from anywhere on the field. While he also was a ball-hawk on the defensive side of the ball, I believe Nebraska would like to use him as a receiving threat were he to commit to the Huskers in the near future. Nebraska is in the mix with Alabama, Oklahoma, and Missouri for his commitment and the Husker staffers are surely hoping that this past weekend's visit was enough to sway him to Lincoln.
In-state prospect and three-star cornerback Darion Jones was in Lincoln over the weekend as well. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Jones is a lengthy defensive back with high upside athletic ability. Jones' older brother Donovan is currently on the Nebraska roster and will be an expected contributor in the defensive backfield during the upcoming 2025 season. While 247Sports currently has Jones crystal-balled to Nebraska, the Huskers will have to fend-off schools like Kansas State, Iowa State, Minnesota, and most notably Iowa for Jones' commitment. With five official visits scheduled to these respected schools over a three-week stretch, Jones is a hot commodity within the mid-west recruiting region and would be a welcome addition to the Nebraska roster if the Huskers are able to hold onto the family ties and proximity advantages that they have over other schools in the mix.
North Carolina running back prospect Jamal Rule also visited Nebraska over the weekend. The 6-foot, 205-pound prospect is a highly sought after three-star player Nebraska is currently battling schools like Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Syracuse, and NC State for. Though the Huskers currently have two other running back prospects that have either already underwent their official visit or are set to visit in the coming weeks. Rule is someone the Huskers are believed to be in the lead for as his commitment looms in the coming months.
Last but not least is three-star IOL target Leon Noil Jr. Currently ranked as a near top 50 positional prospect, Noil Jr. is an athletic and agile lineman that has played both tackle and guard in his high school career. With Big 12 and SEC interest, Nebraska is currently favored to land the at 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect's commitment over schools like Mississippi State, Troy, Baylor, UCF and Houston. With a clear emphasis on trench play in the 2026 recruiting class for the Huskers, Noil Jr. would be a great addition to a class that most recently added commitments from lineman Rex Waterman and Hayden Ainsworth.
Currently sitting at No. 64 in the national recruiting rankings, Nebraska is looking to make a significant climb this summer. With multiple commitments expected over the coming weeks, the Huskers are in strong position with several key 2026 prospects.
The effort from Matt Rhule’s staff has been clear. Sixteen official visitors have made their way to Lincoln over the past two weeks, and each has left with a sense that Nebraska is building one of the nation’s premier developmental programs.
While the 2026 class still has ground to make up in both numbers and star power, Nebraska’s coaching staff has fully embraced the summer grind. If current momentum continues, don’t be surprised to see the Huskers’ recruiting ranking rise sharply before the season kicks off in August.
