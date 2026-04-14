Nebraska Hosting Boston College Transfer Boden Kapke as Portal Visits Continue

Eight days into the college basketball transfer portal, Nebraska sees a new frontcourt target emerge.

On Tuesday, Robin Washut of HuskerOnline reported that Boston College transfer Boden Kapke is set to visit Lincoln. With Rienk Mast graduating and Berke Buyuktuncel entering the transfer portal, Nebraska is looking to replace significant production from the forward position, and the 6-11 rising senior could be a potential replacement for one of those roles.

Here is the latest on the Minnesota native who's played in 87 collegiate games, including 33 starts.

Career Experience

Kapke began his college career at Butler, where he spent two seasons developing into a rotation piece. As a freshman, he appeared in 22 games and averaged 2.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in limited minutes. His role expanded as a sophomore, when he averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while making 16 starts.

In total, he played 56 games for the Bulldogs, gaining valuable experience before entering the transfer portal and finding another school to call home.

Kapke transferred to Boston College for the 2025-26 season and took another step forward. As a junior, he averaged 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game. He also started in 17 of Butler's 31 contests. His production and role both increased, continuing a steady upward trajectory, making him a highly sought-after target this offseason.

Where Kapke Excel's

Kapke is an aggressive scorer who looks to produce when he touches the ball, offering a skill set similar to that of Rienk Mast last season. With Mast gone, Fred Hoiberg and his staff are looking for a suitable replacement, and the will-be senior fits that almost to a T.

At 6-11, 255 pounds, his frame closely mirrors Mast’s, further adding to his appeal. He's also an efficient scorer, shooting 45.6% from the field for his career, including 31.8% from three and 66.1% from the free-throw line.

If he joins the Huskers roster, Kapke would likely step into a starting role and complement a lineup built around floor spacing and perimeter shooting, something he could benefit from on his own.

NU's Roster (With Kapke and Current High School Commits) Moving Forward

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Cale Jacobsen- Sr. Will Cooper- Sr. Leo Curtis- Sr. Jacob Lanier- Sr. Henry Burt- Sr. Sam Orme- Sr. Braden Frager- Sr. Collin Rice- Sr. Pryce Sandfort- Sr. Leo Curtis- Jr. Jacob Lanier- Jr. Ty Schlagel- Jr. Connor Essegian- Sr. Braden Frager- Jr. Collin Rice- Jr. Ugnius Jarusvicius- Sr. Jacob Lanier- So. Ty Schlagel- So. Boden Kapke- Sr. Collin Rice- So. Will Cooer- Jr. Ty Schlagel- Fr. Sam Orme- Jr. Leo Curtis- So. Braden Frager- So. Jacob Lanier- Fr. Collin Rice- Fr.

Husker Potential Starting Lineup

The transfer portal remains open through April 21, and Nebraska is not done adding to its roster. Still, if Kapke does commit, the foundation of next year’s lineup would begin to take shape.

Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager are set to return, and the Big Red added Sam Orme last week. That gives the Huskers multiple starting-caliber pieces, with Kapke almost certainly joining that group.

One spot likely remains open. Cale Jacobsen and Connor Essegian could compete for that role, and both should factor into the rotation regardless. Still, NU is expected to continue targeting experienced ball handlers in the portal, which would further solidify the starting group.

Other Visitors This Week

The remaining starting addition could very well be Ty'Reek Coleman, formerly of Illinois State. As a true freshman, the 6-1 combo guard averaged 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while helping lead the Redbirds to a 23-13 record and a third-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Big Red will be up against some stiff competition to reel him in. Before traveling to Lincoln, Coleman took a two-day official visit to Kansas State. He will join Kapke on Tuesday and Wednesday at Nebraska, then travel to Utah State immediately after. If he remains uncommitted to that point, the rising sophomore will take a final visit to Iowa City over the coming weekend.

Coleman started in 19 of Illinois State's 35 games during the 2025-26 season and managed to reach double-digit scoring performances in 15 different contests. Two of his most impressive outings were against high-major programs such as USC (15) and Auburn (17).

Why Nebraska Makes Sense for Kapke

Nebraska presents a clear fit for both Kapke and the Huskers staff. The Big Red desperately needs an experienced, physical presence to replace their starting big man heading into the 2026-27 season. Without that addition, they risk relying on rising sophomore Leo Curtis, who averaged just 3.6 minutes per game last season and would benefit from more development before taking on a larger role.

From Kapke’s perspective, the opportunity is just as strong. NU has an immediate need in the frontcourt, which creates a path to significant playing time. And as the portal market continues to develop, experienced players with his size and production are becoming harder to find, increasing his value.

That combination of need and fit makes Lincoln a logical option as his recruitment moves forward.

Kapke's Addition Hasn't Happened Yet

NU will get its crack at signing the 6-11 rising senior on Tuesday's visit, and if all goes well, don't expect him to leave Lincoln without agreeing to a deal. To an extent, Kapke holds the power as it currently stands. Still, expect the Huskers staff to pitch him on the projected role, and joining a winning program, versus becoming a financial mercenary for just one year.

Hoiberg will continue to emphasize character above all else, rather than risk his team's integrity by adding players who don't fit the system that obviously worked so well a season ago. If they conclude that Kapke can slot into their plans, he'll likely be the second addition of the offseason. If not, they'll continue to quickly identify other targets who have yet to sign.

Either way, Nebraska's plans have been coming together nicely over the past couple of days. The most important thing was retaining the pieces able to return, and largely the Big Red did just that. Now, it's about adding the cherry on top, and Kapke would be a sizeable one at that. Regardless, visits are far from over in Lincoln during this time. Expect news to continue to be in abundance over the coming days.