Nebraska welcomes Ohio State to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for Senior Day, and the recruiting visitor list is one of the strongest of the season. Eight 2027 commits and one uncommitted prospect are expected, along with 16 prospects from the 2028 class and nine from 2029.

The Huskers still don’t have a commitment in the 2028 class, but that could change soon.

Trae Taylor | @trae6taylor/instagram

2027 Commits

Since the game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT, many of the regional 2027 commits will be on campus in hopes of seeing Nebraska secure its first ranked win in over a decade.

Rating Player Pos. State Note Five-Star Trae Taylor QB NE Committed Four-Star Tory Pittman S NE Committed Four-Star Corey Hadley S GA Committed Four-Star Barrett Kitrell IOL NE Committed Three-Star Matt Erickson OT NE Committed Three-Star Errol Demontagnac DL FL Committed Three-Star Caleb Green LB MO Committed Three-Star Justyn Lindsay WR MO Committed Unranked Case Bosseler WR FL Uncommitted

Lorenzo McMullen Jr. | @_renn999/instagram

2028 Targets

This is Nebraska's last chance to host visitors until January, and they will need to make the most of it. They will make some big impressions to hopefully lock in return visits from these 2028 recruits. There are already many names that are making their second, third, and even fourth visits. For an early kick, this list is pretty impressive.

Rating Player Pos. State Visit Four-Star Lorenzo McMullen Jr. WR OH First Visit Four-Star Dion Edwards S TN First Visit Four-Star Derrell Hines Jr. WR FL Third Visit Four-Star Deonte Flemmings (PSU Commit) CB CA Second Visit Four-Star Jordan Hicks CB CA Second Visit Four Star Nathan Holston CB GA First Visit Four-Star Isaiah Grant WR IA Fourth Visit Four-Star Owen Price EDGE NE Fourth Visit Four-Star Zion Green S FL Second Visit Three-Star Elijah Wiliis DL MI Second Visit Three-Star Ismael Schiefer DL GA First Visit Three-Star Jaxson Carper QB CA Second Visit Three-Star Jackson Lewandowski EDGE IL First Visit Three-Star Cam Sharp RB MO First Visit Three-Star Kai Robinson RB MO First Visit Unranked Grayam Beyer TE MI First Visit

JD Jackson | @roadrunnerjddd/instagram

2029 Targets

During Matt Rhule's tenure, he and his staff have done a great job getting future recruiting classes on campus during the season to showcase the best fans in college football. Once again, Rhule and Co. have done that for this weekend's game. If Nebraska wins, that will pay major dividends in these players' recruitment.

Rating Player Pos. State Visit Four-Star JD Jackson DL FL First Visit Four-Star Rocky Sharp RB MO First Visit Four-Star Taddrick Gibson Jr. CB SC First Visit Three-Star Nicholas Payne Jr. WR WI Second Visit Three-Star Keegan Rosseler TE CA First Visit Unranked Tatum Davis Gold WR TX N/A Unranked KJ Sutton WR MO N/A Unranked Carter Vrana QB NE N/A Unranked Teddy Petras TE FL N/A

Isaiah Grant | @iamisaiahgrant/instagram

Grant Could Be Close

Four-star receiver Isaiah Grant is a name to watch. This is his fourth visit to Nebraska and his third game day of the fall, and the Huskers have made real progress in his recruitment. He could be a guy who commits very soon.

Grant told me what he is looking for this weekend.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Just wanting to watch a good game in a great environment and catch up with the coaches.”

Jordan Hicks | @jordanhicksss/instagram

Hicks Returns for a Second Look

Four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks is back in Lincoln for a second visit. The California prospect is watching to see how the defense carries its momentum into this one.

Hicks told me what he wants to see.

“Continue building a great relationship with the coaching staff and seeing how the defense’s momentum from last week’s shutout will carry onto this week.”

Elijah Willis | @eli.5kk_/instagram

Willis Makes First Gameday Trip

Three-star defensive lineman Elijah Willis is making his first game-day visit to Nebraska after a summer trip to campus. He is listed as both an interior offensive lineman and a defensive lineman.

Speaking with me in August, Willis said he wants to see “how the team works together in situations.”

“Nebraska is recruiting me for DL and I wouldn’t mind playing OL or DL in college, but I would prefer DL,” Willis continued.

Nebraska remains in pursuit of two-sport star Ahmad Hudson, though he is committed to LSU. | AhmadHudson9

Playoff Games Keep Two Away

Not everyone on the radar will make it. The Huskers wanted to get Ahmad Hudson to town for this game, but he has a playoff game Friday night. It still wouldn’t surprise me if he made it in for a visit this weekend. Either way, LSU has done a great job this season of bringing him to campus and keeping him committed. If the Huskers want a chance at a flip, he needs to make it to campus this weekend.

Three-star interior offensive lineman KD Jones was also expected to be in town at one point, but he told me he can’t make it because he has a playoff game and won’t get back in time. He remains locked in with the Huskers.

Nebraska will look to use the Senior Day atmosphere to leave an impression on a big group of prospects. Check back after the game for visit reactions. Also check out SkersNext's Instagram page for live visitor list updates.

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