Nebraska Hosts Loaded Visitor List for Senior Day Showdown with Ohio State
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Nebraska welcomes Ohio State to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for Senior Day, and the recruiting visitor list is one of the strongest of the season. Eight 2027 commits and one uncommitted prospect are expected, along with 16 prospects from the 2028 class and nine from 2029.
The Huskers still don’t have a commitment in the 2028 class, but that could change soon.
2027 Commits
Since the game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT, many of the regional 2027 commits will be on campus in hopes of seeing Nebraska secure its first ranked win in over a decade.
Rating
Player
Pos.
State
Note
Five-Star
Trae Taylor
QB
NE
Committed
Four-Star
Tory Pittman
S
NE
Committed
Four-Star
Corey Hadley
S
GA
Committed
Four-Star
Barrett Kitrell
IOL
NE
Committed
Three-Star
Matt Erickson
OT
NE
Committed
Three-Star
Errol Demontagnac
DL
FL
Committed
Three-Star
Caleb Green
LB
MO
Committed
Three-Star
Justyn Lindsay
WR
MO
Committed
Unranked
Case Bosseler
WR
FL
Uncommitted
2028 Targets
This is Nebraska's last chance to host visitors until January, and they will need to make the most of it. They will make some big impressions to hopefully lock in return visits from these 2028 recruits. There are already many names that are making their second, third, and even fourth visits. For an early kick, this list is pretty impressive.
Rating
Player
Pos.
State
Visit
Four-Star
Lorenzo McMullen Jr.
WR
OH
First Visit
Four-Star
Dion Edwards
S
TN
First Visit
Four-Star
Derrell Hines Jr.
WR
FL
Third Visit
Four-Star
Deonte Flemmings (PSU Commit)
CB
CA
Second Visit
Four-Star
Jordan Hicks
CB
CA
Second Visit
Four Star
Nathan Holston
CB
GA
First Visit
Four-Star
Isaiah Grant
WR
IA
Fourth Visit
Four-Star
Owen Price
EDGE
NE
Fourth Visit
Four-Star
Zion Green
S
FL
Second Visit
Three-Star
Elijah Wiliis
DL
MI
Second Visit
Three-Star
Ismael Schiefer
DL
GA
First Visit
Three-Star
Jaxson Carper
QB
CA
Second Visit
Three-Star
Jackson Lewandowski
EDGE
IL
First Visit
Three-Star
Cam Sharp
RB
MO
First Visit
Three-Star
Kai Robinson
RB
MO
First Visit
Unranked
Grayam Beyer
TE
MI
First Visit
2029 Targets
During Matt Rhule's tenure, he and his staff have done a great job getting future recruiting classes on campus during the season to showcase the best fans in college football. Once again, Rhule and Co. have done that for this weekend's game. If Nebraska wins, that will pay major dividends in these players' recruitment.
Rating
Player
Pos.
State
Visit
Four-Star
JD Jackson
DL
FL
First Visit
Four-Star
Rocky Sharp
RB
MO
First Visit
Four-Star
Taddrick Gibson Jr.
CB
SC
First Visit
Three-Star
Nicholas Payne Jr.
WR
WI
Second Visit
Three-Star
Keegan Rosseler
TE
CA
First Visit
Unranked
Tatum Davis Gold
WR
TX
N/A
Unranked
KJ Sutton
WR
MO
N/A
Unranked
Carter Vrana
QB
NE
N/A
Unranked
Teddy Petras
TE
FL
N/A
Grant Could Be Close
Four-star receiver Isaiah Grant is a name to watch. This is his fourth visit to Nebraska and his third game day of the fall, and the Huskers have made real progress in his recruitment. He could be a guy who commits very soon.
Grant told me what he is looking for this weekend.
“Just wanting to watch a good game in a great environment and catch up with the coaches.”
Hicks Returns for a Second Look
Four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks is back in Lincoln for a second visit. The California prospect is watching to see how the defense carries its momentum into this one.
Hicks told me what he wants to see.
“Continue building a great relationship with the coaching staff and seeing how the defense’s momentum from last week’s shutout will carry onto this week.”
Willis Makes First Gameday Trip
Three-star defensive lineman Elijah Willis is making his first game-day visit to Nebraska after a summer trip to campus. He is listed as both an interior offensive lineman and a defensive lineman.
Speaking with me in August, Willis said he wants to see “how the team works together in situations.”
“Nebraska is recruiting me for DL and I wouldn’t mind playing OL or DL in college, but I would prefer DL,” Willis continued.
Playoff Games Keep Two Away
Not everyone on the radar will make it. The Huskers wanted to get Ahmad Hudson to town for this game, but he has a playoff game Friday night. It still wouldn’t surprise me if he made it in for a visit this weekend. Either way, LSU has done a great job this season of bringing him to campus and keeping him committed. If the Huskers want a chance at a flip, he needs to make it to campus this weekend.
Three-star interior offensive lineman KD Jones was also expected to be in town at one point, but he told me he can’t make it because he has a playoff game and won’t get back in time. He remains locked in with the Huskers.
Nebraska will look to use the Senior Day atmosphere to leave an impression on a big group of prospects. Check back after the game for visit reactions. Also check out SkersNext's Instagram page for live visitor list updates.
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Elliott Dyrland is the founder of recruits.huskers, a Nebraska football recruiting media platform delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. Through original reporting and interviews with high school football prospects, he has built a reputation for timely recruiting coverage and in-depth storytelling. Elliott focuses on covering the future of Nebraska football and the athletes shaping the program's next chapter.