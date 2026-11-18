Nebraska Football vs. Ohio State Preview and Prediction
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Can Nebraska finally beat a ranked team under Matt Rhule? The Huskers get their shot against Ohio State in Lincoln on Senior Day. It’s the last home game of the year, and a win would change how a lot of fans feel about this season. On the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down why Nebraska has a chance, what worries him most, and why he thinks this game could still be up for grabs in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska’s shutout of Rutgers showed how good this defense can be. The running game also put together a complete performance, which gives the Huskers something to build on. But can they run the ball against Ohio State when the Buckeyes know it’s coming? Carriker wants Nebraska to run with a purpose and give Anthony Colandrea some quick answers in the passing game. Get the tight ends involved. Take a few shots downfield when the matchup is there. And when it’s third down, give Ohio State something it hasn’t already seen. At some point, somebody has to win a one-on-one matchup.
The biggest question on defense is Jeremiah Smith. How does Rob Aurich keep a receiver that good from taking over the game? That job gets tougher with Andrew Marshall out. Carriker talks through how Nebraska can mix up its pressure and make Ohio State work for its yards. A couple of big plays can undo an otherwise good afternoon for the defense. The Huskers need to keep Smith from getting loose and give themselves a chance to get off the field on third down.
Carriker also spends time on something that could decide a close game: where each team starts with the ball. Archie Wilson can help Nebraska by pinning Ohio State deep and making the Buckeyes drive the length of the field. A turnover could give the Huskers a short field, but Nebraska has to cash in when it gets to the red zone. And if the defense or special teams can put seven points on the board themselves, that changes what the offense has to do to win.
Carriker’s four keys are to win in the margins, limit what Ohio State does best, win the fourth quarter, and score a touchdown on defense or special teams. He sees a real path to an upset with the way Nebraska’s defense has played, the progress in the run game, and a home crowd that wants to send the seniors out with a win. In the end, the Huskers have yet to show us they can put together four full quarters against a team as good as Ohio State and the Jeremiah Smith matchup and Marshall’s absence are hard for him to get past. Carriker’s final score prediction is Ohio State 20, Nebraska 17.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94