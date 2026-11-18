Can Nebraska finally beat a ranked team under Matt Rhule? The Huskers get their shot against Ohio State in Lincoln on Senior Day. It’s the last home game of the year, and a win would change how a lot of fans feel about this season. On the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down why Nebraska has a chance, what worries him most, and why he thinks this game could still be up for grabs in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska’s shutout of Rutgers showed how good this defense can be. The running game also put together a complete performance, which gives the Huskers something to build on. But can they run the ball against Ohio State when the Buckeyes know it’s coming? Carriker wants Nebraska to run with a purpose and give Anthony Colandrea some quick answers in the passing game. Get the tight ends involved. Take a few shots downfield when the matchup is there. And when it’s third down, give Ohio State something it hasn’t already seen. At some point, somebody has to win a one-on-one matchup.

The biggest question on defense is Jeremiah Smith. How does Rob Aurich keep a receiver that good from taking over the game? That job gets tougher with Andrew Marshall out. Carriker talks through how Nebraska can mix up its pressure and make Ohio State work for its yards. A couple of big plays can undo an otherwise good afternoon for the defense. The Huskers need to keep Smith from getting loose and give themselves a chance to get off the field on third down.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Carriker also spends time on something that could decide a close game: where each team starts with the ball. Archie Wilson can help Nebraska by pinning Ohio State deep and making the Buckeyes drive the length of the field. A turnover could give the Huskers a short field, but Nebraska has to cash in when it gets to the red zone. And if the defense or special teams can put seven points on the board themselves, that changes what the offense has to do to win.

Carriker’s four keys are to win in the margins, limit what Ohio State does best, win the fourth quarter, and score a touchdown on defense or special teams. He sees a real path to an upset with the way Nebraska’s defense has played, the progress in the run game, and a home crowd that wants to send the seniors out with a win. In the end, the Huskers have yet to show us they can put together four full quarters against a team as good as Ohio State and the Jeremiah Smith matchup and Marshall’s absence are hard for him to get past. Carriker’s final score prediction is Ohio State 20, Nebraska 17.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.