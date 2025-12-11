Nebraska in the Mix as 4-Star Cornerback Decommits from Florida State

The recruiting trail took another dramatic turn this week as four-star 2027 cornerback Bryce Williams announced his decommitment from Florida State. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back had been pledged to the Seminoles since April, but his decision to reopen his recruitment comes after multiple visits to Nebraska this year, including a trip to Lincoln for the Huskers’ marquee matchup against USC.

With Williams back on the market, programs across the country are sure to take notice, and Nebraska may already be positioning itself as a serious contender.

Williams, rated a 90 by 247Sports, is ranked No. 209 nationally, the No. 25 cornerback in his class, and the No. 20 overall prospect in Florida. The 2027 prospect has already drawn significant attention on the recruiting trail, receiving 34 offers from multiple Power Four programs across the country.

On the field, Williams has shown consistency and reliability. Over two varsity seasons, he has compiled 51 total tackles, averaging 2.4 per game, with 38 solo stops and 12 assists. As a sophomore in 2024–25, he recorded 29 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss across 12 games. He followed that up with 22 tackles in nine games as a junior in 2025–26, maintaining his steady production.

Nebraska’s defensive scheme under Matt Rhule emphasizes length, physicality, and corners who can contribute in both coverage and run support. Williams' frame, tackling ability, and athleticism align well with that philosophy, making him a natural fit for the Huskers. His repeated visits to Lincoln suggest a strong mutual interest, and with his recruitment back open, Nebraska has positioned itself as a serious contender in the race for his commitment.

Williams' coverage ability stands out thanks to his combination of size, instincts, and versatility. With a 6-foot-2 frame and long reach, he has the press-man potential to disrupt routes early and frustrate receivers at the line of scrimmage, a trait that fits perfectly in schemes built around physical corners.

His ball skills are equally impressive, as he shows natural timing when attacking the catch point and the ability to turn deflections into turnovers. Beyond his physical tools, Williams offers flexibility for defensive coordinators, capable of holding his own on the outside or sliding into different coverage looks depending on the matchup and scheme.

Williams profiles as a boundary corner with the tools to develop into a shutdown defender. His length, tackling consistency, and ball skills align perfectly with Nebraska’s defensive philosophy under Rhule, making him a natural fit for the Huskers’ scheme.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native brings an impressive blend of size, athleticism, and consistency, but there are areas of his game that remain in development. Adding strength to his frame will be important as he transitions to the next level, where physical Big Ten receivers will test his durability in press coverage. His tackling numbers are steady, but refining his pursuit angles and finishing technique will help him maximize impact in space.

Continued polish in footwork and transitions will also elevate his coverage efficiency, ensuring he can mirror elite route runners without relying solely on length. Expanding his production in terms of interceptions and tackles for loss will round out his profile, turning reliable consistency into a game-changing presence.

2027 four-star CB visited Nebraska twice this year, was most recently on campus for the USC game



“The fanbase out there was different. They really care about their logo. It’s like a family.”https://t.co/OOp4Blldab https://t.co/FUZ9i6RkXn — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) December 9, 2025

Williams’ decision to decommit from Florida State has reopened one of the most intriguing recruitments in the 2027 class. The four-star cornerback is poised to be a difference-maker at the next level. Nebraska’s repeated presence in his recruitment, highlighted by multiple campus visits, positions the Huskers as a serious contender moving forward. As Williams evaluates his next steps, his choice will not only shape his own future but could also signal a major win for whichever program secures his commitment.

