Nebraska Loses Commitment of JUCO All-American after Flip

Recruiting wins and losses are no strangers to any college football program in the modern era, but this one stings a little more than the rest for Nebraska football.

On the afternoon of Jan. 19, former Iowa Western standout defensive line prospect Andy Burburija, who committed to Nebraska back on Jan. 12, announced his decision to flip to Clemson, leaving the Huskers without a promising player at a position of need.

Though not a true transfer portal addition, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound interior defender was one of Nebraska's top defensive line targets of the offseason. The Huskers, who desperately need instant impact players at the line of scrimmage for next fall, lose their most statistically impressive commitment at the position group to date.

The news does not come out of nowhere, as it was first reported back on Jan. 17 that the promising junior college prospect was potentially linked to another school. However, now that it is official, it doesn't hurt the Huskers any less.

Burburija was about as promising as they come, considering junior college athletes, and earned All-American honors at the division this fall. After totaling 78 tackles and 14.0 sacks in two years at Iowa Western, the defensive linemen quickly became one of the hottest commodities of the entire offseason for a lucky school.

Though it seemed to be Nebraska for a brief moment in time, he ultimately chose to go a different direction next fall. It doesn't mean the end is here, though, for Nebraska fans. After naming Corey Brown as the defensive line coach ahead of 2026, the Huskers have signed three defensive linemen to their transfer portal haul.

Last Friday, Nebraska added the commitment of Owen Stoudmire, who has since signed. A sixth-year senior coming to Lincoln from Boston College, the 6-foot-1, 292-pound interior defender will have one year of eligibility remaining to make an impact for the Big Red. To this point in his career, he has seen action in 35 collegiate games, including five starts.

They were also able to secure a signing from a promising underclassman on the interior as well. Jahsear Whittington, who spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Pitt, became a member of Nebraska's football team back on Jan. 12. Despite boasting a 6-foot, 270-pound frame, as a redshirt freshman, he totaled 14 QB pressures, including nine hurries, four QB hits, and one sack in 2025 alone.

The first addition Nebraska made official was Anthony Jones, formerly of UCLA. At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, the will-be senior appears to be more likely suited to come off the edge. Likely to join Roy Manning's new position group, Jones offers length, speed, and extensive experience within the Big Ten.

Many reasons led to the eventual decision Burburija made; however, it is important to say that very few of them, if any, were the fault of Nebraska's coaching staff.

As discouraging as it is, sometimes external factors, outside of the university's control, come into play, and tough decisions have to be made. That's the likely case Nebraska found itself in this time around, and regardless, the defensive line room is worse off because of it.

Already facing an uphill battle in resurrecting a position group next fall, Brown will now have to do it without one of his more promising would-be players. However, that is the exact reason depth is recruited for.

Entering 2026, the Huskers return several players who carved out large roles this fall. Athletes like Williams Nwaneri, Riley Van Poppel, Cam Lenhardt, Kade Pietrzak, and more are all set to return. Though the production from the room left more to be desired, many of these players enter their third and fourth years within a college football program and seem overdue for some offseason growth.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but with a retooled staff and a new defensive scheme, Nebraska's defensive line is sure to look different at the very least. And that likely will mean a good thing for a unit that ranked 96th out of 136 FBS teams against the run in 2025.

For now, the Burburija news is seemingly disheartening for Nebraska fans; however, improvement from the group can still very realistically be had. Under new guidance, the Huskers may find their stride at the right time, and even without a big-bodied interior defender joining them, it is not unrealistic to say they take a leap next fall.

