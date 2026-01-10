Nebraska Makes Its Move for Former 4‑Star Edge Rusher

Former Bowling Green edge rusher Collins Acheampong has quickly become one of the most intriguing names in the transfer portal, and Nebraska is among the programs showing early interest. The 6-foot-7, 265‑pound former four‑star and top‑200 recruit has already heard from 12 schools since entering the portal, reopening the recruitment of a rare athlete with high‑end traits and long‑term upside.

As a transfer, he enters the 2026 cycle with an 85 rating in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, checking in at No. 992 overall and projecting as an edge defender.

During his stint at Bowling Green, Acheampong continued developing the physical tools that once made him a coveted national recruit. The Cape Coast, Ghana, native brought rare length and athletic upside to the Falcons’ defensive front, using his frame and burst to carve out a role while gaining valuable experience at the FBS level. He appeared in 11 games as a backup, registering five total tackles, including 1½ for loss, plus a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Acheampong spent the 2024 season at UCLA, where he did not appear in any games but earned Academic Director’s Honor Roll recognition for the winter and spring quarters. Before his time in Los Angeles, he spent the 2023 season at Miami, where he redshirted without seeing game action.

Acheampong starred at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, where he played defensive end and tight end under head coach Anthony Rouzier. He was selected to the Under Armour All‑America Game and, despite playing only four games as a senior, totaled 14 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Acheampong’s tape immediately jumps out because of his rare dimensions. His length allows him to win early in reps even when his technique isn’t perfect, and he consistently forces quarterbacks to adjust their launch points.

For a player his size, his first step is surprisingly light. He’s not a pure speed rusher, but he covers ground quickly and closes space with long, efficient strides. When he times the snap, he can stress the outside shoulder of offensive tackles and force them into recovery mode.

Acheampong’s bull rush is the most translatable part of his game right now. He converts length and natural strength into knock‑back power, collapsing edges, and pockets. His long‑arm move is already a legitimate weapon, and he can lock out tackles, create separation, and shed late.

Acheampong remains a raw prospect, which is understandable given his limited college snaps. His hand usage can be inconsistent, and he’s still learning how to sequence moves instead of relying solely on his natural traits. With continued reps and coaching, he has the potential to build a more complete pass‑rush plan and improve his ability to bend and finish through contact.

Acheampong’s blend of size, athletic upside, and developmental runway makes him one of the more intriguing edge options in the portal, and Nebraska’s early involvement positions the Huskers well as his recruitment unfolds.

With the right system and coaching, he has the tools to grow into a disruptive presence off the edge, and a program like Nebraska, built on defensive versatility and long‑term development, could be the ideal place for his next step.

