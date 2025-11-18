Nebraska Makes Top 5 for 2027 4-Star Cornerback

All Huskers

Aaryn Washington’s recruitment is heating up, and Nebraska’s still in the fight. The four-star 2027 cornerback from Katy, Texas, just dropped his top 5, and the Huskers are right there alongside national heavyweights like Alabama, Ohio State, Washington, and USC. With a January decision looming, Matt Rhule’s staff has a real shot to land one of the most versatile DBs in the class. Can Nebraska close the gap?

The race is on for one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 class, and Nebraska is right in the thick of it.

Aaryn Washington, a four-star cornerback out of Santa Ana, California, has trimmed his list to five finalists, and the Huskers are standing shoulder to shoulder with national powers like Alabama, Ohio State, Washington, and USC. With a January commitment on the horizon, Matt Rhule and his staff are making a strong push to land the versatile, high-upside defender who brings elite length, instincts, and physicality to the secondary.

Washington is rated a 92 by 247Sports, placing him among the top defensive backs in the 2027 recruiting class. Nationally, he ranks No. 50 overall and is the No. 8 cornerback in the country. Hailing from California, he also holds the No. 5 spot in the state rankings, showcasing his elite status on both regional and national scales.

Despite missing the first half of his junior season due to injury, Washington has proven himself to be one of the nation’s premier cover corner prospects when healthy. He’s extremely twitchy, with elite short-area quickness and change-of-direction skills that allow him to mirror receivers and jump routes with precision.

Washington flashes advanced ball skills and instincts, showing a natural feel for coverage and an ability to play the ball cleanly without drawing penalties. A former wide receiver before high school, he’s transitioned fully to cornerback and carries significant upside at the position. Though he has a lean frame and will need to add size, he plays with a physical edge and a competitive mean streak. His ball awareness, tackling ability, and football IQ make him a strong candidate to become a multi-year starter at the Power Four level.

Hailing from powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, Washington stands out as a marquee West Coast prospect and a potential cornerstone for Nebraska’s expanding national footprint. The Huskers have made deliberate recruiting inroads into California, and securing a commitment from a player of Washington’s caliber would mark a significant win, signaling that Nebraska’s reach and appeal now extend well beyond the Midwest.

Washington’s change-of-direction ability makes him a natural fit for Nebraska’s aggressive, matchup-based coverage schemes. His short-area quickness and fluid hips allow him to excel in man coverage, whether he's locking down slot receivers or handling boundary threats. With the Huskers leaning into press concepts and individualized matchups under John Butler, Washington’s recovery speed and reactive athleticism give him the tools to thrive in Lincoln’s defensive system.

As Washington inches closer to his January commitment, Nebraska remains firmly in the mix for one of the most dynamic defensive backs in the 2027 class. His blend of instincts and ball skills aligns perfectly with the Huskers’ evolving defensive identity, and his West Coast pedigree could signal a broader recruiting win if Rhule’s staff can seal the deal.

Whether lining up in press coverage or roaming as a ball-hawking corner, Washington has the traits to be a difference-maker, and Nebraska’s pursuit reflects just how serious they are about building a championship-caliber secondary.

