All Huskers

Matt Rhule Discusses Extension to Stay at Nebraska

Extension talk dominated Matt Rhule's Thursday media appearance.

Kaleb Henry

Matt Rhule hugs his wife, Julie, after beating Northwestern.
Matt Rhule hugs his wife, Julie, after beating Northwestern. / Cory Edmondson, KFGE
In this story:

Matt Rhule is officially staying at Nebraska.

After an official announcement from the university, Rhule met with the media at his regularly scheduled availability on Thursday. The majority of the appearance was spent on the extension.

"In moments like this, you should always start with gratitude," Rhule said, before thanking AD Troy Dannen, NU President Dr. Jeffrey Gold, the Board of Regents, his family, the fan base, the City of Lincoln, and the state of Nebraska.

What the extension means for Nebraska. dark. Next. What the extension means for Nebraska

Rhule said he wants to be in Lincoln and has "much, much, much more to do."

"We're not pleased with where we are but we are pleased with the direction we're headed," Rhule said.

Rhule noted in his statement and at the podium that Nebraska has proper alignment from the administration through the coaches.

"What we have here is people that are willing to do the hard things and invest," Rhule said. "When I think of the first day I got here, it was like, 'Hey, I know the optics are going to be, why are you hiring this many people? Why are you doing this? Why are you doing that?'

"But you can't live in optics. College football is changing and this has been do-or-die time for universities. The alignment we have and the willingness to invest in the program, to invest in the facilities... and I think you're seeing a great time in Husker Athletics."

You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.

Coverage

  • Nebraska On SI | What Matt Rhule's Contract Extension Means for Nebraska, College Football
  • Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription

From the Other Side

More Info

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
  • Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
  • Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
  • Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
  • Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
  • Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC 6:30 p.m. NBC
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football