Matt Rhule Discusses Extension to Stay at Nebraska
Matt Rhule is officially staying at Nebraska.
After an official announcement from the university, Rhule met with the media at his regularly scheduled availability on Thursday. The majority of the appearance was spent on the extension.
"In moments like this, you should always start with gratitude," Rhule said, before thanking AD Troy Dannen, NU President Dr. Jeffrey Gold, the Board of Regents, his family, the fan base, the City of Lincoln, and the state of Nebraska.
Rhule said he wants to be in Lincoln and has "much, much, much more to do."
"We're not pleased with where we are but we are pleased with the direction we're headed," Rhule said.
Rhule noted in his statement and at the podium that Nebraska has proper alignment from the administration through the coaches.
"What we have here is people that are willing to do the hard things and invest," Rhule said. "When I think of the first day I got here, it was like, 'Hey, I know the optics are going to be, why are you hiring this many people? Why are you doing this? Why are you doing that?'
"But you can't live in optics. College football is changing and this has been do-or-die time for universities. The alignment we have and the willingness to invest in the program, to invest in the facilities... and I think you're seeing a great time in Husker Athletics."
You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Nebraska On SI | What Matt Rhule's Contract Extension Means for Nebraska, College Football
- Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription
From the Other Side
- Orange County Register* | Playing against fellow Polynesian QB Dylan Raiola is ‘a special moment’ for USC’s Jayden Maiava
- Trojans Wire | Has Dylan Raiola shown he can carry Nebraska, both now and in the future?
- Trojans Wire | USC vs Nebraska will be a defining game for both programs
- Orange County Register* | USC’s defense wants to move forward and ‘burn the boat’
- USC Trojans On SI | Trojans Planning for Drastic Weather Change
- USC Trojans On SI | What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Nebraska
- USC Trojans On SI | Tight Ends Are the Trojans' Quiet Secret Weapon
- USC Trojans On SI | Trojans Aim To Keep Impressive Streak Alive Against Nebraska
- Los Angeles Times* | USC focused on rebounding after ugly Notre Dame loss
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 vs. USC 6:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.