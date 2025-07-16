All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Picks Up 2026 Commitment from Colorado

The Huskers will add Lucy Thompson after the 2026 season.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska commit Lucy Thompson during her visit to Lincoln.
Nebraska commit Lucy Thompson during her visit to Lincoln.
Nebraska softball's recruiting is more than just the transfer portal.

While that has dominated the offseason, adding to the hype for the 2026 season, coach Rhonda Revelle and company are at work on the next class that won't arrive until after the 2026 season. On Tuesday, they got another commitment for that class.

Lucy Thompson, who has played all over the field for Legend High School in Parker, Colorado, announced her commitment to the Huskers on social media.

"I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to further my athletic and academic career," Thompson wrote. "I can't begin to express my gratitude and appreciation for everyone who helped me achieve my dream."

Thompson's X profile lists shortstop, second base, and centerfield as her positions. According to MaxPreps, she hit .471 this past season, with 35 RBI, 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, and 46 runs scored.

A multi-sport athlete, Thompson is also a point guard on the basketball team and runs track. She is currently playing at the 18U Triple Crown Nationals in St. Louis for the Colorado Batbusters.

According to On3, Nebraska's 2026 class is now up to five commitments. Besides Thompson, the Huskers have pledges from catcher Brooke Lebsock (Riverside, California), infielder Katelyn Crosby (Frisco, Texas), infielder Shelby Southard (Snohomish, Washington), and outfielder Jaime Oakland (San Jose, California).

Nebraska is coming off a 43-15 season that saw the Big Red make the super regional round for the first time since 2014.

Nebraska Softball 2026 Schedule

  • Feb. 6-8 - at UTSA Invitational
  • Feb. 12-15 - at ESPN Clearwater Invitational
  • Feb. 19-22 - at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
  • Feb. 27-March 1 - TBD
  • March 6-8 - Home Tournament
  • March 13-15 - Michigan
  • March 20-22 - at Michigan State
  • March 27-29 - UCLA
  • April 3-5 - Rutgers
  • April 10-12 - at Wisconsin
  • April 17-19 - at Minnesota
  • April 24-26 - Iowa
  • May 1-3 - at Penn State

Home games are bolded.

