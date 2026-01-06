Nebraska Pitcher Named to D1Softball's Freshman Watch List

Nebraska softball freshman Alexis Jensen was named to D1Softball's D100 Freshman Watch List ahead of the 2026 season on Monday.

Jensen enters her rookie season in Lincoln with high expectations after leading the Gretna Dragons to an undefeated season and state championship with a 0.29 ERA and 20-0 record in the fall of 2024.

Nebraska is one of five states to play high school softball in the fall, so the two-time Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year hasn't competed outside of travel ball in quite some time.

Just getting started.@99jensenalexis has been named to the @D1Softball D100 Freshman Watch List! 👊 pic.twitter.com/9MqxDYxrpl — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) January 5, 2026

Jensen was the best pitcher in the state during her senior season. She struck out 234 batters and allowed only 10 walks all season, leading the Dragon to a Class A state title.

In addition to her dominance in the circle, Jensen was a force at the plate. She finished the season with a .549 batting average, drove in 47 runs and launched 10 home runs.

The left-handed utility player left her mark on the Gretna softball program, rewriting the record books with her name at the top in four categories – career batting average (.445), career wins (83), strikeouts (959) and ERA (1.30).

"A bomb right now by Alexis Jensen would end this."



AND SHE ENDS IT!!! 😱🔥🥎



ALEXIS JENSEN WITH THE 3-RUN WALK-OFF FOR THE STATE TITLE 🏆🐉



GRETNA WINS IT 8-0‼️ pic.twitter.com/kOr269cOum — Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) October 22, 2024

“Alexis Jensen is the best pitcher and most well-rounded hitter, and teammate in the state. Her competitiveness is unmatched. Without her in the lineup, Gretna doesn’t have the season they had," Papillion-La Vista South coach Tom Horton said in the Gatorade press release.

Jensen committed to the Huskers her junior year, a season that saw her lead Gretna to a semifinal finish and a 32-4 record. She finished the 2023 season with a 24-3 record in the circle and a 1.31 ERA. She struck out 264 batters and allowed 78 hits.

At the plate that season, Jensen batted .494 with seven homers and 34 RBIs.

“Alexis is a fierce competitor who is equally talented on both sides of the ball – a powerful and explosive athlete who will help us win games with her bat and from the pitcher’s circle,"

Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle said afterJensen committed. "She will give her all to help her team and teammates have success. Husker Nation, it is going to be fun to watch 99 put on the jersey and compete for the Red Team."

Jensen and the rest of the Huskers will open their season against Washington on Friday, Feb. 6, at the UTSA Invitational in Texas. The game is set to start at 1:05 p.m. CST.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.