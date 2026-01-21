Nebraska Targets Garden State Talent With Offer to 2027 3-Star DL

Nebraska’s latest defensive line target, three-star 2027 prospect Carter Blattner, is quickly emerging as one of the more intriguing young trench players on the East Coast. Already flashing advanced strength, leverage, and a disruptive first step for his age, Blattner has built early momentum on the recruiting trail as programs take notice of his frame and long-term upside.

With the Huskers now officially in the mix, his development and recruitment are poised to draw even more attention as he heads into a pivotal stretch of his high school career.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman from Northern Highlands High School in Allendale, New Jersey, is part of the 2027 recruiting class. Rated an 89 overall by 247Sports, he ranks as the No. 37 defensive lineman nationally and one of the top emerging players in New Jersey (No. 8).

Blattner’s recruitment has taken off, with 13 offers on the table from a range of Power Four programs that see long-term upside in this young prospect. Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, and Nebraska are among the schools showing strong interest, each looking to add size and versatility to their future defensive line rooms.

Several of these programs are still building out their 2027 defensive line classes. Nebraska, notably, has just one defensive lineman committed so far in three-star Jayden Travers, making Blattner a priority evaluation as he continues to develop. His blend of frame, motor, and projection has positioned him as a national name to watch as more schools join the race.

Blattner’s tape shows a young defensive lineman who already understands how to weaponize his size, leverage, and motor traits that separate him from most underclassmen. He plays with a naturally low pad level for his height, allowing him to win early in reps by getting underneath blockers and driving them backward. Blattner’s first step isn't elite yet, but it's quick enough to stress offensive tackles, and he consistently gains ground at the snap, forcing linemen to open their hips sooner than they want.

Blattner shows promising flashes as a pass rusher with a long‑arm, rip move, and inside counter, but the sequencing of those tools still needs refinement. Developing a more intentional rush plan, stringing moves together instead of relying on single-action wins, will make him far more consistent. He also has room to grow athletically, particularly with his lower-body explosiveness. He diagnoses plays well for his age, but continued growth in reading pullers, combo blocks, and backfield flow will help him play even faster, especially against more complex high school offenses.

The New Jersey native uses his length well, but his hands can be quicker and more violent. Sharper strikes and faster disengagement will elevate both his run defense and pass-rush efficiency.

Blattner’s combination of size, motor, and long-term developmental upside makes him one of the more compelling defensive line prospects in the 2027 class, and Nebraska’s offer positions the Huskers squarely in the mix as his recruitment continues to rise. With his frame still filling out and his technique sharpening each season, he has the tools to become a high-impact defender at the next level.

As more programs take notice, his trajectory will be worth tracking closely, and Nebraska’s investment could pay off if his growth matches the promise already on film.

