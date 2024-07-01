Nebraska Volleyball Adds Texan Middle Blocker to 2026 Class
Make that commitment No. 3 and another top 10 prospect for John Cook and Nebraska volleyball, this time in the form of 6-4 Keoni Williams out of Boswell High School in Fort Worth, TX.
Williams is currently ranked the sixth best prospect in the 2026 class by PrepVolleyball.com, seventh according to PrepDig.com, and the second best middle blocker in the nation.
In 2023, she averaged 1.8 kills per set at a .355 hitting percentage. Her defensive presence stands out the most however as she has average 1.2 blocks per set over her first two years in high school, both on varsity.
With her commitment, Nebraska now has three players ranked in the top 10 for the class of 2026. Outside hitter Jayden Robinson at fifth overall and outside hitter Gabby DiVita at ninth overall are the other two.
The Huskers are next in action Aug. 24 with the Red-White Scrimmage before opening the season at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, against the Kentucky Wildcats on August 27 at the AVCA First Serve Showcase.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.