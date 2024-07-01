Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers Lead U21 to Gold, National Team to Silver at Continental Championships
Gold medals for the Nebraska volleyball family.
Nebraska sophomores Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson led the U.S. U21 National Team to the gold medal at the NORCECA U21 Continental Championship in Toronto, Canada on Sunday. Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes served as an assistant coach for the U21 National Team. Future Huskers Campbell Flynn and Teraya Sigler were also on the team.
In the final, Jackson had nine kills and three blocks while Reilly led the U.S. to a .464 hitting percentage. Over the course of the tournament, Jackson dominated with 39 kills over five matches, notching a .654 hitting percentage and adding 10 blocks.
Down in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Huskers Merritt Beason, Taylor Landfair, and Lexi Rodriguez helped the U.S. National Team to a silver medal at the NORCECA Final Six. The U.S. team was made up of only college players, while the tournament champion, the Dominican Republic, utilized their full senior national team.
The final went five sets, wit the host nation emerging victorious 15-11 in the deciding set. Beason racked up a team-high 14 kills while Rodriguez added 10 digs.
The current Huskers and coach Reyes now return to Lincoln ahead of the fall season. Nebraska opens the 2024 campaign Aug. 27 against Kentucky in Louisville. The Red-White Scrimmage is Aug. 24 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
You can watch both continental championship matches below.
