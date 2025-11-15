Nebraska Wrestling’s 2026 Class Lays the Groundwork for Multi-Weight Success
Nebraska Wrestling’s 2026 signing class arrives with grit, versatility, and national recognition, marking a pivotal step in the program’s upward trajectory.
From coast-to-coast standouts like Noah Bull and Jason Singer to regional anchors from Nebraska and the Midwest, this group is built for multi-weight impact and long-term development. With a blend of proven tournament success and Big Ten-ready toughness, the Huskers have laid a foundation that speaks to both immediate depth and future dominance.
Nebraska’s 2026 wrestling signing class features eight total additions, headlined by regional standouts like Nolan Fellers, ranked No. 174 nationally, and Tad Forsyth, both of whom bring elite tournament experience from Super 32 and Fargo Nationals. The Huskers leaned into their Midwest recruiting footprint, securing talent from Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska, reinforcing a strong regional pipeline that continues to fuel the program’s depth and identity.
Also, headlining the haul is Noah Bull, a 165-pounder from Layton, Utah, whose national-level pedigree and Fargo success bring instant credibility to the class. Joining him is Jason Singer, a versatile upper-weight recruit from Faith Christian Academy (PA), projected at 197/285, whose toughness and multi-year PIAA podium finishes signal Big Ten readiness.
Bull checks in at No. 59 on the national big board, bringing elite credentials as a Fargo champion and one of the top middleweights in the country. Just behind him is Singer, a powerful upper-weight prospect, ranked No. 72 nationally thanks to his consistent postseason success and versatility across 197 and 285 pounds. Together, Bull and Singer give Nebraska a potent one-two punch of national-caliber talent, anchoring a class that’s earned widespread recognition.
In-state additions Mason Peterson (157, Columbus High School) and Niko Rotella (165, Skutt Catholic High School) reinforce Nebraska’s commitment to homegrown talent, while Davis Parrow, a 165-pounder out of Farmington, Minnesota, adds depth and regional reach. Together, this group blends national firepower with Midwest grit, laying the foundation for Nebraska’s next wave on the mat.
Zaiyahn Ornelas, a three-time undefeated Nebraska state wrestling champion, has also officially committed to the Huskers as a 2026 lightweight prospect. A senior at Creighton Prep who previously competed for Wilber-Clatonia, Ornelas brings a dominant in-state resume and high-end potential to Nebraska’s future lineup. His decision reinforces the Huskers’ commitment to locking down elite local talent and adds depth to their lower-weight pipeline heading into the next recruiting cycle.
His career record stands at a staggering 121-0. This past season at 120 pounds, Ornelas not only remained undefeated, but he also didn’t surrender a single offensive point. His opponents logged zero takedowns and no reversals throughout the entire campaign. At February’s state tournament, he steamrolled the field with four tech fall victories, outscoring his opponents by a combined 65-0.
With a blend of nationally ranked talent, regional grit, and multi-weight versatility, Nebraska’s 2026 wrestling signing class sets the stage for sustained success in the Big Ten and beyond. These signees aren’t just filling roster spots. They’re reinforcing a competitive identity built on toughness, development, and long-term vision. As the ink dries and the mat awaits, the Huskers have positioned themselves to turn potential into podiums.
