Recent Nebraska Football Decommit Makes New Commitment
Just a day after his decommitment from Nebraska became official, CJ Bronaugh has a new destination.
The four-star cornerback had been committed to Nebraska since December. Instead, one day after decommitting, the Winter Garden, Florida, native has elected to stay closer to home with a commitment to Florida.
The 6-foot-1, 166-pound defensive back is ranked No. 72 overall within the 2026 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Bronaugh is the No. 6 cornerback and No. 8 prospect in Florida in his recruiting class. After an official visit to Tallahassee on June 13, Bronaugh elected to play for Florida over Florida State.
Bronaugh received 26 FBS offers and had three visits to Power Five schools (Nebraska, Florida, and Florida State). He is a dynamic-playmaker with blazing speed, having ball-hawk ability on the football field. In the offseason, Bronaugh captured a state champion in track, recording a 100-meter time of 10.33 seconds as a sprinter.
Bronaugh’s decommitment is a significant blow to Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class. His departure leaves Nebraska without a single four-star recruit in its 2026 class. Currently, NU has five three-star hard commitments (two defensive and three offensive prospects), ranking No. 76 overall for its 2026 recruiting class.
His ability to flip the field with turnovers and his athleticism made him a rare find. Losing a player of that caliber not only weakens the defensive outlook but also dents the program’s momentum on the recruiting trail, especially in a competitive Big Ten conference.
Where Can Nebraska Pivot After Losing Bronaugh?
Nebraska has a strong in-state connection and could double down on recruiting a top recruit within the state. Look for NU to lean on relationships with high school coaches and secure emerging prospects early in the 2025 season. Head coach Matt Rhule's in-state approach can build loyalty and create a solid foundation.
Rhule and his staff may shift attention to other cornerbacks in the 2026 cycle. NU can pursue
under-the-radar prospects who have yet to hit the top tier in the national rankings. It wouldn't be surprising, especially with NIL, that another defensive back appears on NU's radar. Rhule could target Danny Odem as a replacement for Bronaugh. Odem is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback who is currently "warm" on NU's radar, according to 247Sports.
Of course, NU can dip into the transfer portal after the 2025 season to try to fill the void of
Bronaugh. While Bronaugh was a long-term investment, a veteran transfer could provide instant impact and leadership. With a competitive Big Ten Conference, veteran experience will have a bigger impact on the field.
More from Nebraska on SI
