Speed, Vision, Power: Larry Miles and the Future of Husker Football
On July 1, Nebraska football landed a key piece of its future with the commitment of Larry Miles, a talented three-star wide receiver whose film flashes a rare combination of speed, sharp route execution, and playmaking ability in space. Miles brings a versatile skill set that stretches the field and stresses defenses. With Nebraska leaning into a more dynamic, spread-based attack under head coach Matt Rhule, Miles fits the mold of a modern receiver.
Coming off an impressive junior campaign, the Orlando-based standout from Jones High School has put himself on the radar as one of Florida’s rising playmakers. With consistent production and flashes of high-end athleticism, Miles enters his senior season as a major recruiting win for Nebraska. According to MaxPreps, he logged 68 catches for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Also, he helped guide the Tigers to a Florida 4A title.
Whether he's working the boundary or finding soft spots in zone coverage, his ability to separate and accelerate makes him a high-upside target in Nebraska's evolving aerial attack. This film study highlights Miles’ standout traits, explores his skill set, and evaluates how his presence could redefine Nebraska’s aerial strategy.
Game Tape: Dissecting Larry Miles’ Impact Potential
While the raw footage showcases Miles' physical gifts—burst, body control, and strong hands—it’s his football IQ and adaptability that jump off the screen. Expect his usage to span slot and boundary alignments, with motion and spacing concepts designed to isolate him in favorable matchups. Against Big Ten secondaries, that could be the X-factor Nebraska needs to get over the hump.
Key Strengths
For starters, Miles' burst off the line and lightning-quick release make him a nightmare in single coverage. Defenders often struggle to keep pace before the route even unfolds. He runs excellent routes and finds soft spots in both man and zone coverage. Miles does the most damage when he has the ball in space, cutting and shedding tackles with ease.
Despite being undersized (5-foot-10, 170 pounds), he tracks the ball at its highest point, showing off his strong hands. Nebraska’s latest commit brings more than offensive firepower—his impact extends to special teams, where he’s proven to be a game-changing presence in the return game. Miles has six return touchdowns over the past two seasons, adding special-teams value.
Room to Grow
Miles' size and frame might be an issue while playing in the Big Ten Conference. Against larger defensive backs, Miles may face challenges winning jump-ball situations consistently, which could slightly cap his contested catch effectiveness at the next level. Miles offers quickness off the line of scrimmage, but lacks the top-end gear to stretch the defense on vertical routes.
While Miles continues to excel at the high school level, elevating his game to thrive against Power Four competition will hinge on refining his physicality, sharpening his top-end speed, and honing the crispness of his route running.
