Wide Receiver Larry Miles Commits to Nebraska Over Kentucky, Pittsburgh
Nebraska football's 2026 recruiting class got another addition Tuesday.
Larry Miles, a three-star wide receiver, has committed to the Huskers. He chose Nebraska over Kentucky and Pittsburgh.
According to the 247Sports Composite, the 5-foot-10.5, 170-pound wideout is the No. 81 receiver in the class and No. 70 prospect in the nation. He's rated No. 500 overall.
According to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, Miles has the "burst and quickness to be a menace in the short passing game."
"On the smaller side, but plays a physical brand of football and finds ways to get large at the catch point," Ivins said. "Bolts off the line with no shortage of urgency and keeps defenders guessing with his savvy route running as finds soft spots in both man and zone coverages. Has proven to be rather difficult to corral once the ball is secured as he strings cuts together and slips off tackles while weaving through traffic."
Miles plays for Jones High School in Orlando, Florida. As a junior, he caught 68 passes for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Nebraska's 2026 class is now up to 12 commitments. Yesterday, the Huskers added commitments from four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma and three-star interior lineman Leon Noil Jr.
Miles is the third receiver in the class, joining four-star Nalin Scott and three-star Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte. The rest of the class includes cornerback Danny Odem, running back Jamal Rule, offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive lineman Rex waterman, tight end Luke Sorensen, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.
