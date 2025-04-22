Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media for the Final Time Before Husker Games
Nebraska football is now 13 practices into the spring session.
Head coach Matt Rhule, as well as linebacker Jacob Bower, defensive back Amare Sanders, and running back Emmett Johnson, met with the media after Tuesday's practice. Rhule said the program, like many others, is operating in "murky waters" without the House settlement being approved yet with the rules going forward for collegiate athletics.
"We still don't know all the rules.," Rhule said. "We're still trying to figure all that out."
Rhule said the twos and threes will be the ones playing in the scrimmage Saturday for the Husker Games.
"I'd like to get about 60 plays," Rhule said. "I think it's gonna be fun. Might be about 15 plays each quarter."
Other topics Rhule hit on Tuesday included general manager Pat Stewart's role, the difference between "Matt" and "Coach Rhule", the Husker Games competitions, the backup quarterbacks, spring injuries, the transfer portal, Cam Jurgens, the NFL Draft, and more.
The appearance from Rhule, as well as from the players, will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday's media availability.
Coverage
- Nebraska Athletics | Rhule Talks Transfer Portal, NFL Draft
- Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
More From Nebraska on SI
- What If: The 1980 College Football Season
- Nebraska Football Target, Omaha North CB Darion Jones Breaks Down His Top 5 Schools
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Kansas: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Nebraska Football Releases Husker Games Schedule
- Mitch Sherman Talks Dana Holgorsen’s Offense and the Outlook for 2025 Nebraska Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.