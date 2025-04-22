All Huskers

Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Meets with the Media for the Final Time Before Husker Games

The Husker head coach met with the media Thursday after the 13th practice of the spring session.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media after spring practice Tuesday.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media after spring practice Tuesday. / Kaleb Henry
In this story:

Nebraska football is now 13 practices into the spring session.

Head coach Matt Rhule, as well as linebacker Jacob Bower, defensive back Amare Sanders, and running back Emmett Johnson, met with the media after Tuesday's practice. Rhule said the program, like many others, is operating in "murky waters" without the House settlement being approved yet with the rules going forward for collegiate athletics.

"We still don't know all the rules.," Rhule said. "We're still trying to figure all that out."

Rhule said the twos and threes will be the ones playing in the scrimmage Saturday for the Husker Games.

"I'd like to get about 60 plays," Rhule said. "I think it's gonna be fun. Might be about 15 plays each quarter."

Other topics Rhule hit on Tuesday included general manager Pat Stewart's role, the difference between "Matt" and "Coach Rhule", the Husker Games competitions, the backup quarterbacks, spring injuries, the transfer portal, Cam Jurgens, the NFL Draft, and more.

The appearance from Rhule, as well as from the players, will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday's media availability.

Coverage

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football