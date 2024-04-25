Tanner Terch Breaks Down Decision to Commit to Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have received a commitment from 2025 Denver-area athlete Tanner Terch.
Terch is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete at Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado. He plays multiple positions including tight end and wide receiver but could be a defensive back for the Huskers.
Terch talked with HuskerMax about his commitment, which he announced Thursday -- just one week after being surprised with a Nebraska offer during a visit to Lincoln.
“It’s an easy travel to home, elite education, elite facilities, an elite staff top to bottom,” he said. “The campus is beautiful. There’s nothing wrong with it.”
He recalled the moment he realized he wanted to be a Husker.
“As soon as they took me into the trophy room and I got to see the history and the accolades of the program, I knew I wanted to contribute to it in any way possible!”
A few coaches influenced his decision.
“Kyle Fisher (recruiting assistant) played a huge role in my recruiting and he also played a huge role in my influence to come to Nebraska. He was the one who would call me during the recruiting periods and tell me how I needed to come to a practice and he really hyped up the place and it lived up to the hype.
"Another coach who influenced my choice was Coach Satterfield (offensive coordinator and tight ends coach). I think he’s an awesome guy. He’s another coach that’s been calling me and checking up on me throughout the recruiting process. We have built a pretty good relationship.
"And then of course Coach Rhule (head coach) had a big part in it. He’s one of the coolest guys I’ve met in my entire life and I love the energy that he brings. I love the way he coaches. I love everything that he does and I think they’re really building something at Nebraska and I want to be a part of it.”
Terch has plans to bring a great mentality and work ethic to Nebraska.
“Great attitude and 100% effort, those are the things I can control. I’m willing to do whatever the coaches ask of me to help the team win.”
It’s safe to say his recruitment is closed as he went on to state, “I am 100% a Cornhusker.”
Finally, he had a message to the fans across the nation.
“I’m very excited to be a part of the team and the Husker culture that comes along with it, and don’t sleep on the Colorado boys!”