The Cornhusker Recruiting 'Three and Out'
Welcome to the inaugural edition of Three and Out, where I will connect with three of Nebraska's latest recruiting targets to hear their perspectives on the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska, currently holding a record of 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference after the victory over the Northwestern Wildcats, where there were plenty of recruiting targets in attendance.
2027 Cornhusker targets
Ryan Robbins| 2027| Offensive Tackle| 6'7" 280 lbs| Upper Saint Clair High School| Saint Clair, PA| Recruiting Ranking: not ranked|
Robbins received his latest offer from the Cornhuskers on October 21 after talking with Keith Williams, the Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting. "Coach Williams informed me about the offer, and the call went great! I learned a lot about the program, and they shared their interest in me. Receiving the offer was a great experience because it was my first Big Ten offer. Playing in the Big Ten is great because of all the high-level competition. I think very highly of the Nebraska football program because of the history and the tradition they have. Nebraska has had a lot of success and continues to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten, which is great because I want to be a part of a winning program. Robbins said about receiving his offer.
He also has offers from Kent State, Toledo, Liberty, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh, and Syracuse.
Jadell Carter| 2027| EDGE| 6'5" 200 lbs| South Fort Myers High School| Fort Myers, FL| Recruiting Ranking: not ranked|
Carter received his offer from Nebraska on October 20 after speaking with Williams. "Nebraska was my second offer, but it is my biggest one yet! I'm STILL shocked by the offer, but it feels great to get one from them. Coach Keith called me and asked about my family, then he told me that he and the staff watched my film. He said he likes what he sees, and I have real potential to be a star athlete. Then said the real reason he called was to offer me. Coach Simpson (Outside linebackers coach Phil Simpson) also gave me a call explaining how they will be having me line up on defense and explaining the defense to me, " Carter said.
He also has an offer from Delaware State. So far this season, Carter has recorded 113 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in eight games for the Wolfpack. He is also hearing from Miami (OH) and Syracuse.
2028 Cornhusker targets
Khristian White| 2028| Running Back| 5'10" 190 lbs| Cy Ranch High School| Cypress, TX| Recruiting Ranking: not ranked|
White received his offer from the Cornhuskers on October 22. "I'm really just getting started in the recruiting process, so to have a school with the tradition of a Nebraska interested in me is exciting, and I'm grateful. They are having a good season with some big wins over some stiff competition this year. Emmett Johnson is an impressive running back and a big-time player, " White said.
He also has offers from UTSA and Texas Tech. So far this season, White has recorded 52 carries for 340 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns.
