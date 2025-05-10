All Huskers

'This One Is Big': 2027 4-Star WR Anthony Jennings Discusses Nebraska Football Offer

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered one of the nation's best prospects in the 2027 class.

Anthony "Speedy" Jennings
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been on a roll with offering many of the nation's most intriguing prospects across the country. This includes the state of Florida, which produces many of the best players.

The Cornhuskers offered one of the state's best wide receiver products in the 2027 recruiting class. Dillard High School four-star wide receiver (247Sports) Anthony "Speedy" Jennings is a 6-foot, 180-pound prospect. He holds offers from nearly a dozen schools, including Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Missouri, and Nebraska.

The Nebraska Cornhusker target caught up with HuskerMax following his offer.

"It means a lot, I mean every offer means something to me, but this one is big," Jennings said.

NU wideouts coach Daikiel Shorts offered the talented prospect and expressed how excited he was to be able to extend the offer. He was also hopeful to get him on campus to compete.

"I have to plan a visit this summer because he can’t talk to me like that since I’m 2027," Jennings said.

Jennings was excited to earn an offer from a Big Ten Conference school.

"It puts them up there as a top pick in my recruitment so far for sure. Just blessed to be offered by a Big Ten school," Jennings said.

