Top-Ranked South Dakota Prospect Commits to Nebraska Women's Basketball

Amy Williams has added another elite scoring option for Nebraska women's basketball.

Brinley Altenburg, a 5-10 Sioux Falls, S.D. native, announced her commitment to the Huskers on Thursday in a social media post to her personal pages. The newest commit kept her message to Nebraska's fanbase brief, adding "Home" with a heart, corn, and basketball emoji. In her post, Altenburg shared a video of her sharing her pledge to Nebraska with the Nebraska coaching staff at the Huskers' facility.

"Can I be a Husker?" Altenburg asked the Huskers' coaching staff, including head coach Amy Williams, in her video.

"Of course you can," Williams said in the video. The video montage also shared Altenburg sharing congratulatory embraces with the rest of the Huskers' coaching staff, as well as the Nebraska players that were at the facility at the time.

Altenburg becomes the first commitment for the 2027 class for the Huskers and chose Nebraska over 20 other Division I offers. The guard was a high-priority target for some of Nebraska's biggest rivals, as Creighton and Iowa offered the Top 100 target prior to the Huskers' Aug. 4, 2024, offer on Alternburg's official visit. The South Dakota native picks Nebraska over other Big Ten programs, including the Hawkeyes, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Michigan, Purdue, and Minnesota. Nebraska also beat out other regional programs, including Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Marquette.

Altenburg made multiple unofficial visits during her recruitment that included stops at the campuses of Ohio State, Georgia Tech, and Iowa. The guard had made several stops in Iowa City for action with her travel-league program and on different visit opportunities.

Sioux Falls Jefferson's Brinley Altenburg shoots over Watertown's Emma Hendricks during their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 in the Watertown Civic Arena. Watertown won 50-37. | Roger Merriam/Public Opinion / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sioux Falls Jefferson high combo guard earned first-team all-state honors for the second year in a row after leading the Cavaliers to the Class AA state tournament with a 14-10 overall record. The junior earned back-to-back Super Six selections following a junior season averaging 19.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field and 77% from the free throw line.

During her state tournament run, Altenburg averaged 26.3 points per game in her three-game run for Sioux Falls Jefferson. She would finish with 24 points and 10 rebounds against Sioux Falls Washington, 31 points and five rebounds against Mitchell, and finish with 24 points and nine rebounds against Tea Arena. Altenburg's 31 points against Mitchell set a new career-high for the junior.

Altenburg worked on improving her scoring opportunities after her sophomore season, as her numbers jumped from 17.4 points per game to 19.3 in one year. Her off-season interest picked up during her recruitment with her work on the All-Iowa Attack roster, showcasing her ability as a self-creating scorer and shot maker.

Conceptually Thinking Basketball Elite 10 (South Dakota 2027)



Brinley Altenburg (@BrinleyAlt23 ) | 5’10” Combo Guard | Sioux Falls Jefferson/ @AllIowaAttack



Quick Stats



•Class: 2027

•National Rank: #25 (@WorldExposureWB )

•State Rank: #1 in South Dakota

•Commitment: Not… pic.twitter.com/e7IiLANNcv — Derrick Beechum (@coachbeechum) October 24, 2024

During the summer of 2025, Altenburg was bumped to the No. 25 national prospect by World Exposure Women's Basketball's ratings, and remained the top available prospect out of South Dakota in the Class of 2027. World Exposure wrote that Altenburg is a "constant scoring threat" and "has the potential to be a program-defining player at the college level."

Brinley also comes from a family of athletes, as her brother, Brady, spent the past season as a redshirt offensive lineman for Dakota State football. Brinley is a dual-sport athlete, competing in the spring as a midfielder and forward for Jefferson.

The commitment of Altenburg adds another key South Dakota native to Nebraska's future roster, as Amy Williams' recruitment of her home state has paid dividends in the commitment of the 2027 guard and 2026 forward Ashlyn Koupal out of Wagner, S.D. Koupal was the No. 22-rated prospect in ESPN's Top 100 and was a five-star recruit by 247Sports. Koupal was also a two-time Gatorade South Dakota High School Player of the Year honoree during her prep career.

Altenburg's commitment brings new opportunities for the future scoring threats for Nebraska women's hoops, as the Sioux Falls native could join a roster featuring Koupal, Britt Prince, Amiah Hargrove, Natalie Potts, and Kennadi Williams among others. Altenburg, Koupal, and fellow 2026 commits Ava Miles and Maddi Stewart could form the next young core of future Huskers' under Williams.

With the commitment of the South Dakota native for the 2027 class, Nebraska could turn to local talent for its recruiting target. Papillion-La Vista South forward Addison Medeck was offered by the Huskers in August of 2024 and has received interest from other conference and regional programs as well. Iowa, Omaha, Illinois, Utah, Drake, Creighton, South Dakota, and Marquette, among others, have offered the Class A second-team All-State selection. Medeck finished her junior season averaging 16.5 points and 12.2 rebounds while having a double-double in 14 of her 20 games with the Titans this past winter.