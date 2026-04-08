More Huskers Confirm Return to Nebraska Women’s Basketball

Nebraska women's basketball has solidified its returning core for the 2026-27 season.

Nebraska's All-Big Ten First-Team star Britt Prince and senior Allison Weidner confirmed their return to the Huskers in a social media post on Tuesday. The Instagram story posted from Weidner's account shared a photo of the pair inside of Nebraska's practice facility.

"Don't worry we're back #gbr," Weidner wrote on her post.

Britt Prince and Allison Weidner announce their return to the #Huskers next season.



Weidner sat out this season as she recovered from another knee injury.



Prince is coming off a 50-40-90 year in which she was named a 1st Team All-B1G performer.@HurrdatSports | @HailVarsity pic.twitter.com/SUdEsm1bBa — Enrique Alvarez-Clary (@RadioRicoAC) April 7, 2026

The return is a relief to Nebraska basketball fans after waiting for the opening days of the women's basketball transfer portal to hear any official action taken by Prince, who finished her second season in Lincoln as one of the top players in the Big Ten Conference. Prince followed up her Big Ten All-Freshman Team and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention freshman campaign with a First Team All-Big Ten selection by the media and Second Team nod by the coaches as a sophomore. The guard led the Huskers in scoring, assists, and steals, while adding 4.1 rebounds per contest and knocking down nearly 54% of her shots.

Prince averaged 17.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest while knocking down nearly 46% of her three-point attempts and finishing the season shooting 91% on her free throws. Her charity stripe shots set a school record with 56 consecutive made free throws during the seaosn, setting a school record. She finished the season strong, averaging 24.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in the Huskers' two NCAA Tournament games. The 5-11 guard ended the Huskers' first-round tournament loss to Baylor with 27 points and four rebounds, marking her third-straight 20-point effort to close the season.

"I want to lay it all on the line for my teammates. I love them. I love playing with them. We all wish the outcome was different, but I thought we fought hard out there and we laid it all out on the line for each other," Prince said following Nebraska's NCAA Tournament loss to Baylor.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince (23) pushes past Indiana Hoosiers guard Jerni Kiaku (7) during the first half of a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prince improved in every category from her freshman season, adding 4.5 more points per game, improving her field goal shooting by nearly eight percent, and jumping her three-point percentage from 39.8% to 45.7%. The sophomore also added 29 more assists and six more blocks while playing the full season for the Huskers.

“Britt is an extremely gifted athlete, and when you partner that with an intense passion for basketball, a work ethic that is unmatched, high character, and a winning mindset, the result is something special," Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said. "It has been amazing to watch Britt utilize her unique talents to accomplish so much already in her basketball journey."

Prince remains Nebraska's brightest star on the roster, earning Nancy Lieberman preseason and midseason watch list, and was named the Nebraska Female Freshman Athlete of the Year in 2025. The Elkhorn North graduate is used to earning accolades, being named a First-Team All-Nebraska player four times while earning the Nebraska MaxPreps and Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024 before signing with Nebraska.

Nebraska basketball guard Allison Weidner (3) is set to return to Nebraska women's hoops after missing the past season. | Nebraska Athletics

Fellow guard Allison Weidner has been aiming for a return to the court for Nebraska women's basketball since enduring a season-ending knee injury midway through the 2024-25 season, using the past year as a gap year to recover and return to the program for the 2026-27 season. Weidner returns to the Huskers as a graduate student after suffering a tear in her left ACL in December 2022, then tearing her right ACL during practice in October 2023. In January 2025, Weidner suffered another right knee injury, as she underwent surgery to prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Weidner arrived at Nebraska from Humphrey St. Francis as a four-time first-team Class D2 All-State selection and was a first-team all-class selection in both her junior and senior seasons. She was rated as a top 100 player in the nation by ESPN in 2021, and started nine games for the Huskers in the 2021-22 season.

Through three seasons of action, Weidner has played in 61 games, starting 25, with her last in-game action coming against Michigan State on Jan. 8, 2025. In her career, Weidner averages 7.0 points per game while bringing down 4.0 rebounds per contest. Through 13 games of Weidner's shortened sophomore campaign, the Humphrey native averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field.

Allison Weidner (white) picks the ball off the court to regain possession from Omaha. | Amarillo Mullen

Prince and Weidner's confirmed return to Nebraska set up the Huskers' 2026-27 roster nicely, rounding out a returning core along with Natalie Potts, Logan Nissley, and Amiah Hargrove. Kennadi Williams and Emily Fischer had also shared their plans to return to the program on their personal social media pages earlier this month.

The Huskers are set to lose four players as Jessica Petrie, Petra Bozan, Claire Johnson, and Alanna Neale have reportedly entered their names into the transfer portal. Nebraska will replenish its roster with young incoming talent as four-star freshman Ashlyn Koupal and Ava Miles from the 2026 recruitment class could provide an immediate spark for the Big Red. Koupal is a top-rated prospect as the No. 11 recruit in the country, while Miles is a top-75 recruit.

The women's college basketball transfer portal officially opened on Monday, April 6, and closes on Monday, April 20.