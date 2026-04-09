Two More Huskers Exit Nebraska Women’s Basketball for the Transfer Portal

Nebraska women's basketball lost two more players to the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Husker guards Hailey Weaver and Alanna Neale both entered their names into the transfer portal, according to reports from On3. Weaver exits the Huskers as a graduate senior, while Neale leaves after her freshman season with three years of eligibility remaining. Per On3, Weaver will apply for a medical redshirt from her freshman season at Northwestern, in which she appeared in only six games for 20 total minutes.

Weaver joined the Huskers as a graduate after spending four seasons at Northwestern. She took a redshirt season during the 2024-25 campaign with the Wildcats, focusing on earning her degree. Weaver bolstered an experienced backcourt for the Huskers during her lone season in Lincoln, averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 31 appearances, adding 13 starts to open the season for Nebraska.

Nebraska guard Hailey Weaver fires a three-point shot against Creighton. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Weaver's best performance as a Husker came in Nebraska's Emerald Coast Classic Beach Bracket championship game win over Virginia on Nov. 25, as the graduate senior finished with a season-high 11 points with five rebounds, including an 11-point third quarter in a three-minute span. The guard would go 3-of-3 from three during the span, helping aid the Huskers to the tournament title over an eventual Sweet Sixteen participant.

If Weaver is not granted a medical redshirt, she would finish her collegiate career with 383 total points, 183 rebounds, 86 assists, and 93 steals while shooting 35% from three. The guard also produced 15 double-figure performances in her career.

“Hailey is one hungry athlete,” Williams said in October during Nebraska's preseason preparation. “She hasn’t played in a game for a while. That girl is hungry. She has been working really hard. Every day she picks things up. She is getting more and more comfortable in our system. She can affect the game on both sides of the floor."

Nebraska commit Allana Neale shoots the ball for Ontario Christian High School in Los Angeles. | @ochsathletics on Instagram

Neale, a 5-10 guard from Los Angeles, Calif., is leaving Nebraska less than a year after signing with the Huskers as an All-Mission League and CIF All-Southern Section prep player out of Ontario Christian. Neale averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.2 steals as a senior before arriving in Lincoln to begin her collegiate career.

"We have seen Alanna use her skillset to impact the game on both sides of the ball and as a rebounding guard. There is so much excitement knowing that her best basketball is still in front of her," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said at the time of Neale's signing in April of 2025.

Neale rarely saw action in her first season of college basketball, opening the regular season playing eight minutes in the season opener while adding two rebounds and an assist in the Huskers' Nov. 8 win over Samford. The guard would score the first points of her Husker career as a three-pointer landed against in-state rival Creighton, with Neale following up with a career-high five points in three minutes of game time against Bradley on Dec. 3.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams issues instruction during a game against Creighton. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Neale's final action of the season came on Dec. 21, as the freshman recorded one minute of game time. Her final points as a Husker came on Dec. 9 with one field goal against Omaha in 10 minutes of action.

Neale and Weaver become the fourth and fifth players from Nebraska's roster to leave the program following the team's first-round NCAA Tournament exit against Baylor. Joining Weaver and Neale as portal entries are Jessica Petrie, Claire Johnson, and Petra Bozan. That adds to the roster losses for Nebraska along with the graduations of Callin Hake and Eliza Maupin.

Despite the roster losses, Nebraska women's basketball does return a strong presence for a potential starting lineup and depth for the 2026-27 roster. Britt Prince and Allison Weidner's confirmed return on Tuesday set up the Huskers' roster nicely, rounding out a returning core along with Natalie Potts, Logan Nissley, and Amiah Hargrove. Kennadi Williams and Emily Fischer had also shared their plans to return to the program on their personal social media pages earlier this month.

Nebraska commit Ashlyn Koupal on her visit to Lincoln. | @ashlyn_koupal/Instagram

Along with a returning core of veteran players and experienced depth pieces, Nebraska will replenish its roster with young incoming talent as four-star freshman Ashlyn Koupal and Ava Miles from the 2026 recruitment class could provide an immediate spark for the Big Red. Koupal is a top-rated prospect as the No. 11 recruit in the country, while Miles is a top-75 recruit.

The women's college basketball transfer portal officially opened on Monday, April 6, and closes on Monday, April 20.