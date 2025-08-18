Nebraska Soccer, Missouri State Fight to a Draw
Sunday afternoon at Hibner Stadium brought the kind of soccer game that fans love and dread at the same time. The Nebraska women’s soccer team gave the crowd plenty to cheer for. If that was not it, they gave plenty to sweat over. However, they ultimately sent them home with a 1-1 draw against Missouri State.
It was the second home match of the season for the Huskers. While the blazing sun and gusty winds made conditions tough, the match turned into a test of endurance. It left both sides walking away with an equal number. Nebraska now sits at 1-0-1 on the season, while Missouri State moved to 0-1-1.
Cece Villa Holds the Line, Ella Rudney Delivers the Equalizer
The first half was all about Nebraska’s relentless pressure. The Huskers created chance after chance, tallying 10 total shots compared to Missouri State’s three. However, the breakthrough never came.
Just before halftime, Missouri State nearly stole the momentum with a penalty kick. Senior goalkeeper Cece Villa delivered the moment of the half. She dived to her right to make a spectacular stop and keep the game scoreless heading into the break. Villa’s save not only preserved the tie but also gave Nebraska confidence to keep pressing forward.
The Bears came out of halftime ready to strike. At the 55:03 mark, Missouri State’s Rowann Law buried a left-footed shot into the net. She immediately silenced the home crowd and gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. For a few minutes, it looked like Missouri State might flip the script on Nebraska’s dominance and pull off an upset.
Nebraska wasn’t about to let that happen. Just six minutes later, Ella Rudney brought the Husker faithful to their feet with the play of the match. At 61:48, the sophomore midfielder unleashed a rocket from long range that sailed into the top corner. The athlete left no doubt and no chance for Missouri State’s defense.
It was also Rudney’s second goal in as many games, continuing her early-season scoring streak. She finished the afternoon with a career-high six shots and four shots on target, cementing herself as Nebraska’s most dangerous attacking threat.
John Walker’s Perspective About His Team
The final minutes saw Nebraska throw everything forward in search of a winner. Two late shots nearly found the back of the net, but Missouri State’s goalkeeper, Ella Becker, rose to the occasion.
Becker finished with eight saves, six of them in the second half, and refused to let the Huskers complete their comeback. Her effort ensured that the Bears escaped with a point in what could have easily been a loss.
After the game, Nebraska head coach John Walker summed it up plainly. "We gave up a goal and at least came back into the game and had some very good chances down the stretch," Walker said. "At the end of the day, from a result standpoint, this is a game that we need to win."
The Huskers will have little time to dwell on the result as they now prepare for a tough road test. Nebraska heads to Stillwater on Thursday, Aug. 21, to face No. 22 Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. CDT. They’ll then return home to Hibner on Aug. 28 to take on Weber State, hoping to turn their chances into wins.
